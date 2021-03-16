No drive against referendum: DPP

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday denied accusations from Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers that the party and its allies are conducting an aggressive social media campaign to turn public opinion against a signature drive for a referendum about a controversial liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to be constructed in Taoyuan.

Rescue Datan’s Algal Reefs Alliance convener Pan Chong-cheng (潘忠政) initiated the referendum to stop the project, which the alliance has said would harm the algal reef and endangered species in the area.

Earlier yesterday, the KMT lawmakers quoted a report in the Chinese-language China Times as saying that the ruling party and DPP-friendly groups hoped to keep the referendum from gaining further momentum.

Tactics such as calling for other environmental groups to speak out against the referendum, tying referendum backers to the pro-nuclear power movement and calling into question Pan’s integrity, the lawmakers said.

DPP spokesman Chou Chiang-chieh (周江杰) said that the KMT lawmakers took information in the media out of context to purposely mislead the public, vilify the DPP and bring confusion to the algal reef issue.

The KMT has spoken in support of the referendum to protect the algal reefs, Chou said, adding that the party must be attempting to link the referendum to the government’s power generation policies.

“The KMT is against the use of natural gas, against harnessing solar and wind energy. Can the KMT explain its energy policy? Does it support restarting nuclear power plants?” he asked.

“The KMT has not proposed any concrete measures, but it opposes every energy policy of the DPP administration just for the sake of opposing them,” he added.

“It is highly irresponsible for the KMT to now plot to restart the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant and pull Taiwan back onto the perilous path of nuclear power generation,” he said.