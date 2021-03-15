The University of Taipei baseball team celebrate after beating National Taiwan Sport University 8-1 yesterday in New Taipei City to win the University Baseball League championship following a 21-year hiatus.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
The majority of Taiwanese, or 76.1 percent, are unwilling to receive COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese firms, while 61.6 percent said the government should not import Chinese vaccines, a survey released yesterday by the Association of Chinese Elite Leadership showed as the nation reported one new imported case of COVID-19. According to the survey, 19 percent of respondents were willing to receive a Chinese vaccine and 24.9 percent were open to the idea of importing Chinese vaccines. Of the respondents, 28.5 percent identified themselves as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters and 18.6 percent as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporters. Among
ASYMPTOMATIC: People who test positive for COVID-19 overseas and those who test positive in quarantine may get out of isolation early, public health authorities said Modified standards to allow people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but have no symptoms, to be released from isolation after arriving from overseas are to be implemented today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from today, asymptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Taiwan would be divided into two groups. The first group is “arriving travelers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in other countries and later tested negative twice before entering Taiwan,” Chen said. He said that they would be released from
The Taipei High Court yesterday ruled that Chen Po-chien (陳伯謙) must pay NT$14.01 million (US$496,087) in compensation and funeral expenses over the 2018 murder of a woman at the Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei. Chen, now 40, was sentenced to death after being found guilty of rape and murder in the first ruling by the Taipei District Court in August 2019. However, the High Court upheld the murder conviction in April last year, but reduced the sentence to life in prison, citing Chen’s turning himself in and cooperating with the investigation. Chief Judge Huang Pei-chen (黃珮禎) said that evidence and witness testimony
Taiwan’s representative office in New York has lodged a protest with the UN over a map published by one of its agencies that shows Taiwan as part of China. The Women in Politics 2021 map, published by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and UN Women, shows the political participation rate of women in countries around the world, with Taiwan color-coded in red, the same as China, and the combined rate listed at 24.9 percent. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York wrote that the map flagrantly excluded Taiwan and disregarded its hard-won