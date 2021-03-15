The Legislative Yuan is hoping to become a more transparent body that is more open to citizen participation by following a global Open Government Partnership (OGP) initiative, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said yesterday.
The initiative was launched on Tuesday last week, with the legislature making a series of commitments to improve its transparency, openness, public participation, digitization and literacy between now and December 2024.
You was attending a news conference to mark the launch of a new page on open governance on the legislature’s Web site.
The new page aims to fulfill some of those goals and promote exchanges with the OGP to enhance parliamentary diplomacy, You said.
More concrete actions expected to materialize include sharing materials such as the texts of bills and transcripts online, and livestreaming legislative committee hearings and floor sessions to encourage citizens to discuss policies, he said.
At present, most of the commitments made involve planning responses to issues raised in the open government plan.
For example, on the issue of registering lobbyists, the plan commits to investigating how other countries handle lobbying and gathering opinions by the end of this year, and to develop a plan to revise the system by the end of next year.
The initiative came about after Taiwan announced at the OGP summit in Canada in May 2019 that it would launch its own open government national action plan to show its determination to embrace the OGP’s goals of transparency, You said.
Established in 2011, the OGP is a voluntary international initiative with 78 member countries that aims to secure commitments from governments to promote transparency, empower citizens, fight corruption and harness new technologies to improve governance.
The majority of Taiwanese, or 76.1 percent, are unwilling to receive COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese firms, while 61.6 percent said the government should not import Chinese vaccines, a survey released yesterday by the Association of Chinese Elite Leadership showed as the nation reported one new imported case of COVID-19. According to the survey, 19 percent of respondents were willing to receive a Chinese vaccine and 24.9 percent were open to the idea of importing Chinese vaccines. Of the respondents, 28.5 percent identified themselves as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters and 18.6 percent as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporters. Among
ASYMPTOMATIC: People who test positive for COVID-19 overseas and those who test positive in quarantine may get out of isolation early, public health authorities said Modified standards to allow people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but have no symptoms, to be released from isolation after arriving from overseas are to be implemented today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from today, asymptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Taiwan would be divided into two groups. The first group is “arriving travelers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in other countries and later tested negative twice before entering Taiwan,” Chen said. He said that they would be released from
The Taipei High Court yesterday ruled that Chen Po-chien (陳伯謙) must pay NT$14.01 million (US$496,087) in compensation and funeral expenses over the 2018 murder of a woman at the Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei. Chen, now 40, was sentenced to death after being found guilty of rape and murder in the first ruling by the Taipei District Court in August 2019. However, the High Court upheld the murder conviction in April last year, but reduced the sentence to life in prison, citing Chen’s turning himself in and cooperating with the investigation. Chief Judge Huang Pei-chen (黃珮禎) said that evidence and witness testimony
Taiwan’s representative office in New York has lodged a protest with the UN over a map published by one of its agencies that shows Taiwan as part of China. The Women in Politics 2021 map, published by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and UN Women, shows the political participation rate of women in countries around the world, with Taiwan color-coded in red, the same as China, and the combined rate listed at 24.9 percent. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York wrote that the map flagrantly excluded Taiwan and disregarded its hard-won