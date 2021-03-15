Labor insurance bill likely to be passed this week

IMPROVEMENTS: The draft aims to increase the payout for the second year by 20%, and more items would be covered when applying for a payout

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A draft labor occupational hazard insurance and protection act is expected to be approved by the Executive Yuan on Thursday, fast-tracked for legislative review and passed in the current legislative session, a source said.

The draft aims to move all labor occupational hazard insurance and protection legislation away from the jurisdiction of the Labor Insurance Act (勞工保險條例) and ensure a payout of 70 percent of a person’s salary for the first and second year, up from the current 70 percent in the first year and 50 percent in the second, the source said.

More items would be covered when applying for a labor insurance payout, including out-of-pocket payments for specific materials under the National Health Insurance (NHI) program, the draft bill says.

The Permanent Disability Pension, which is currently calculated based on time spent at a company, would, under the draft act, be calculated based on the degree or level of a person’s disability.

A completely disabled person would receive a 70 percent payout, a person with severe disabilities would receive 50 percent and a person who is partially disabled would receive 20 percent.

In terms of annual payouts to surviving kin under the draft act, surviving family would be entitled to 50 percent of the deceased’s monthly insurance fee per month.

Not all employed workers are insured, as regulations state that only organizations employing five or more workers must have insurance for their workers.

However, the draft act stipulates that all workers at registered companies would have to be insured.

The source said that an estimated 320,000 workers are expected to benefit from this clause, should it be ratified by the Legislative Yuan.

Workers benefiting from veterans’ insurance would gain additional medical, injury, death or disability payouts, and a total of 10.55 million workers are expected to benefit from the act, said an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official said that the act does not seek to replace worker unions — a misunderstanding that had led to the draft being shelved for a while — adding that the Executive Yuan would continue to communicate with workers’ unions.

Forcing all employers to take out insurance for their workers, regardless of company size, would benefit workers’ unions as they would have increased workloads to help workers tender applications, the official said.