Two manufacturers in a Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) pilot project for electric buses use battery cells made in Japan, not China, the ministry said last week.
The ministry issued the statement after Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) said that the ministry was subsidizing purchases of electric buses powered by Chinese-made battery cells.
Apart from providing a subsidy of up to NT$10 million (US$354,773) to bus operators for each electric bus they buy, the ministry also requires that a majority of the components in the vehicles be made in Taiwan to qualify for the subsidy.
However, the ministry only requires seat belts or other minor components of an electric bus to be made in Taiwan, without applying the same requirement to battery cells, Lin said.
Battery cells are the most important component and account for 40 percent of the production cost of an electric bus, and China controls the core technology of producing them, he said.
“The ministry’s goal is to make electric bus manufacturing one of the nation’s strategic industries, but how can it do so if the core technology of an electric bus battery is developed by China?” he asked.
The ministry said that Master Transportation Bus Manufacturing and RAE Electric Vehicles, the domestic companies that qualified for the pilot project, use battery cells manufactured by Toshiba and Automotive Energy Supply Corp, respectively, not by Chinese manufacturers.
“We do not require battery cells on electric buses to be made in Taiwan because the Ministry of Economic Affairs had surveyed local manufacturers and found that their skills and production capacities would not be sufficient to meet demand. Batteries produced by local companies were also less competitive than those made by international manufacturers in terms of energy density, production capacity and price-performance ratio,” it said.
“We have forwarded suggestions about using locally made battery cells on electric buses to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which will assess if it is a feasible option,” it said.
The majority of Taiwanese, or 76.1 percent, are unwilling to receive COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese firms, while 61.6 percent said the government should not import Chinese vaccines, a survey released yesterday by the Association of Chinese Elite Leadership showed as the nation reported one new imported case of COVID-19. According to the survey, 19 percent of respondents were willing to receive a Chinese vaccine and 24.9 percent were open to the idea of importing Chinese vaccines. Of the respondents, 28.5 percent identified themselves as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters and 18.6 percent as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporters. Among
ASYMPTOMATIC: People who test positive for COVID-19 overseas and those who test positive in quarantine may get out of isolation early, public health authorities said Modified standards to allow people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but have no symptoms, to be released from isolation after arriving from overseas are to be implemented today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from today, asymptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Taiwan would be divided into two groups. The first group is “arriving travelers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in other countries and later tested negative twice before entering Taiwan,” Chen said. He said that they would be released from
The Taipei High Court yesterday ruled that Chen Po-chien (陳伯謙) must pay NT$14.01 million (US$496,087) in compensation and funeral expenses over the 2018 murder of a woman at the Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei. Chen, now 40, was sentenced to death after being found guilty of rape and murder in the first ruling by the Taipei District Court in August 2019. However, the High Court upheld the murder conviction in April last year, but reduced the sentence to life in prison, citing Chen’s turning himself in and cooperating with the investigation. Chief Judge Huang Pei-chen (黃珮禎) said that evidence and witness testimony
Taiwan’s representative office in New York has lodged a protest with the UN over a map published by one of its agencies that shows Taiwan as part of China. The Women in Politics 2021 map, published by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and UN Women, shows the political participation rate of women in countries around the world, with Taiwan color-coded in red, the same as China, and the combined rate listed at 24.9 percent. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York wrote that the map flagrantly excluded Taiwan and disregarded its hard-won