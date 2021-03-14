Beijing is likely to focus on pursuing stability domestically and abroad, as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) next year seeks a third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), analysts said on Friday.
“For Xi, this year is crucial to prepare for next year’s National Party Congress, which would decide his political fate,” Chien Hsin University of Science and Technology professor Yen Chien-fa (顏建發) said at a Taipei forum discussing China’s national policy after the week-long “Two Sessions” concluded on Thursday.
The symposium’s name refers to the meetings of China’s two major political bodies, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Congress, which confirm the direction of government policies.
“Due to that consideration, stability is everything for Xi. He will not allow his country to fall into turmoil,” Yen said.
Observers said they expect Xi to vie for a third term as the CCP’s secretary-general at next year’s National Party Congress, a position that is crucial for his re-election as China’s president in 2023.
It would represent a major departure from a precedent of China’s leaders serving only two five-year terms as CCP chief, and reinforce concerns that Xi has no interest in relinquishing power.
Beijing’s move to target economic growth above 6 percent, “reform” Hong Kong’s electoral system and increase its defense spending, all announced during the two sessions, showed Xi’s will to maintain stability, Yen said.
At the same time, Beijing’s attempt to ease tensions with neighboring countries, such as India, Japan and South Korea, could be seen as Xi’s bid to stabilize external relationships, he added.
The principle of maintaining stability likewise applies to the Taiwan Strait and nearby areas, such as the contested South China Sea and waters around the Japanese-controlled Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台列嶼), which are also claimed by Taiwan, he said.
“China’s deployment of warplanes and battleships in these areas would remain part of its psychological warfare efforts,” he said. “A hot war is unlikely, because it would be too costly for China. Xi’s ‘Chinese Dream’ would be ruined.”
Still, Taiwan has to continue to work with the US and other like-minded countries to deter China’s aggression in the region, Yen said.
Lin Ying-yu (林穎佑), an assistant professor at National Chung Cheng University, said that Beijing would keep its carrot-and-stick approach in dealing with Taiwan, by providing perks for Taiwanese, while intensifying military pressure on the government.
Beijing is likely to continue its disinformation campaign against Taiwan to create division in Taiwanese society, hoping to take the nation without firing a bullet after breaking down people’s will to defend their homeland, he said.
POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS: As China attempted to promote its national image through humanitarian aid, its targets include New Southbound Policy countries, an expert said China’s “vaccine diplomacy,” which has become central to its foreign policy this year, might hamper Taiwan’s efforts to build relations with developing countries, an expert said. “China, as one of the few countries other than the United Kingdom and the United States to have produced a COVID-19 vaccine, will certainly use that as a diplomatic tool,” said Kung Shan-son (龔祥生), an assistant research fellow at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research. Beijing’s major goals in its “vaccine diplomacy” are to promote its national image through humanitarian aid and to solidify its relations with countries that are included in its
People under the age of 29 are largely averse to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) as a result of its actions, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) survey released yesterday showed. The release of the survey coincided with the end of KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang’s (江啟臣) first year in office, it said. Among those surveyed, 52.2 percent said they felt that the KMT’s referendum drive on banning imports of US pork products containing ractopamine was for its “political benefit.” Asked what they thought about recall drives initiated by KMT members, 60.4 percent of respondents said they felt the drives would cause a rift in
The majority of Taiwanese, or 76.1 percent, are unwilling to receive COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese firms, while 61.6 percent said the government should not import Chinese vaccines, a survey released yesterday by the Association of Chinese Elite Leadership showed as the nation reported one new imported case of COVID-19. According to the survey, 19 percent of respondents were willing to receive a Chinese vaccine and 24.9 percent were open to the idea of importing Chinese vaccines. Of the respondents, 28.5 percent identified themselves as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters and 18.6 percent as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporters. Among
ASYMPTOMATIC: People who test positive for COVID-19 overseas and those who test positive in quarantine may get out of isolation early, public health authorities said Modified standards to allow people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but have no symptoms, to be released from isolation after arriving from overseas are to be implemented today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from today, asymptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Taiwan would be divided into two groups. The first group is “arriving travelers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in other countries and later tested negative twice before entering Taiwan,” Chen said. He said that they would be released from