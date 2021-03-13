Before taking home young bird that might have fallen from a nest, people should assess whether the birds are really in trouble and whether they can help, the Taipei Animal Protection Office said in a public notice.
April to August is breeding season, and the office during this period receives many messages from people who say they have found a bird and taken it home, the office said.
When finding a young bird apparently unable to fly, people should observe the bird before approaching it, to see whether it is learning to fly or in need of the help of its mother, the office said.
Hatchlings are usually covered in fluff, have no fully grown feathers or are not completely covered with feathers, it said.
When finding a hatchling, people should search for nests in nearby trees, the office said.
If they can determine the nest the hatchling fell from, they should carefully put it back into the nest, it said, adding that they should wear gloves.
If they find a young bird that has already developed feathers, it might be resting while learning to fly, the office said.
If they find such a bird in a place that might be dangerous, such as a sidewalk, people should carefully take it to a nearby tree, it said.
Removing a young bird from its surroundings might deprive it of the ability to cope in the wild when it is grown, the office said, adding that only experienced volunteers and veterinarians can often keep hatchlings that fell from the nest alive.
However, young birds learn how to fly and social behavior from their parents, and this cannot be done by people, the office said.
If people are unsure about what to do when finding a bird, they should call the office via the animal rescue hotline.
