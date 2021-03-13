Taiwan, Indonesia to renew talks on migrant labor issue

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan and Indonesia are scheduled later this month to hold a fresh round of talks to resolve a dispute over Jakarta’s pending policy on placement fees for its workers, Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said on Thursday.

Hsu said the discussions would follow similar talks held in December last year, which failed to reach a resolution on Indonesia’s new policy that would require Taiwanese employers to pay part of the placement fees for Indonesian workers.

“Another virtual meeting will be held before the end of this month,” Hsu said in Taipei in response to media queries about the issue.

The new policy, first announced in July last year, is aimed at easing the financial burden on workers, the Indonesian government has said.

The policy would require employers of Indonesian workers to cover several types of fees, including passport, return airfare, visa, work permit, healthcheck, transportation and accommodation in the destination country.

The policy, which applies to Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan, Hong Kong and 10 other countries and territories, was due to be implemented in January, but was later postponed to July.

The Ministry of Labor has made it clear that it would not accept the terms of the policy, saying they were unilaterally decided by the Indonesian government.

After the virtual meeting in December, government officials from both countries agreed to hold another meeting on Jan. 14, but it was canceled at the last minute by the Indonesian side.

Hsu said that while Taiwan is continuing discussions with Indonesia about the issue, it is also considering bringing in workers from other countries.

Taiwanese officials are to hold discussions later this year with one country in particular, and a working group is to be set up soon to handle that matter, Hsu said.

She did not name the country.