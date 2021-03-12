Ex-Taipei County head not in KMT chair race

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Former Taipei County commissioner Chou Hsi-wei (周錫瑋) yesterday said that he would not be joining the race for Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairperson.

Chou, who served as commissioner of Taipei County from 2005 to 2010 before it was upgraded to a special municipality and renamed New Taipei City, said in a Facebook post that since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was re-elected last year, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has become “increasingly unreasonable and overbearing.”

While accusing the DPP of undermining democracy and suppressing freedom of speech, he said the KMT had failed to seize the opportunity to “win the hearts of the people.”

“As in the past, the [KMT] chairperson election has been manipulated, causing a greater crisis of division within the party,” he said.

Although he would not be running, he would “still be a loyal KMT member and the most proactive volunteer,” he said.

“I will continue to work hard — doing what the people want the KMT to do,” he added.

KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Feb. 20 announced that he would seek re-election in this chairperson election, which is to take place in July.

Chiang, who was sworn in on March 9 last year after defeating former KMT vice chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) in a by-election to replace former KMT chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), has said that he was determined to be a “kingmaker” who would find the strongest candidates to represent the party in local elections next year, and in the presidential and legislative elections in 2024.

Meanwhile, Sean Lien (連勝文), vice chairman of the KMT-affiliated National Policy Foundation, said in a radio interview on Wednesday last week that he would “seriously consider” running for KMT chairperson.

Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), who was KMT chairman from January 2015 to January 2016, is widely seen as a likely contender for the position, although he has not yet said he plans to run.