Former Taipei County commissioner Chou Hsi-wei (周錫瑋) yesterday said that he would not be joining the race for Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairperson.
Chou, who served as commissioner of Taipei County from 2005 to 2010 before it was upgraded to a special municipality and renamed New Taipei City, said in a Facebook post that since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was re-elected last year, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has become “increasingly unreasonable and overbearing.”
While accusing the DPP of undermining democracy and suppressing freedom of speech, he said the KMT had failed to seize the opportunity to “win the hearts of the people.”
“As in the past, the [KMT] chairperson election has been manipulated, causing a greater crisis of division within the party,” he said.
Although he would not be running, he would “still be a loyal KMT member and the most proactive volunteer,” he said.
“I will continue to work hard — doing what the people want the KMT to do,” he added.
KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Feb. 20 announced that he would seek re-election in this chairperson election, which is to take place in July.
Chiang, who was sworn in on March 9 last year after defeating former KMT vice chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) in a by-election to replace former KMT chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), has said that he was determined to be a “kingmaker” who would find the strongest candidates to represent the party in local elections next year, and in the presidential and legislative elections in 2024.
Meanwhile, Sean Lien (連勝文), vice chairman of the KMT-affiliated National Policy Foundation, said in a radio interview on Wednesday last week that he would “seriously consider” running for KMT chairperson.
Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), who was KMT chairman from January 2015 to January 2016, is widely seen as a likely contender for the position, although he has not yet said he plans to run.
POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS: As China attempted to promote its national image through humanitarian aid, its targets include New Southbound Policy countries, an expert said China’s “vaccine diplomacy,” which has become central to its foreign policy this year, might hamper Taiwan’s efforts to build relations with developing countries, an expert said. “China, as one of the few countries other than the United Kingdom and the United States to have produced a COVID-19 vaccine, will certainly use that as a diplomatic tool,” said Kung Shan-son (龔祥生), an assistant research fellow at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research. Beijing’s major goals in its “vaccine diplomacy” are to promote its national image through humanitarian aid and to solidify its relations with countries that are included in its
A Tainan taxi driver is the Taiwanese with the longest name, after he last month changed it so that it now contains 25 characters, the Anping District Household Registration Office said. The 47-year-old man, formerly known as Huang Hsin-hsiang (黃鑫翔), applied for the name change on Feb. 26, in the hope that it would bring him good luck. His new name starts with Huang Da-lan (黃大嵐) and adds another 22 characters, meaning “Huang Da-lan is the blessed darling and sweetheart of the god of joy, god of wealth, god of misfortune, god of Earth and all the gods,” it said. With
Chen Wen-hung (陳文弘), mayor of Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township (恆春), on Thursday condemned recently created illegal graffiti on the township’s Old City Wall, saying that the acts of vandalism were “heartbreaking.” Four graffiti have been found during an inspection on the section of the wall between the western and northern gates, Chen wrote on Facebook. Chen also posted photos of the graffiti, with one reading “Meili [美麗], Lijhen [麗貞] and Jiege [傑哥] were here, Jan. 17,” and another containing the lyrics of a pop song. Damaging cultural heritage contravenes the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法), and is punished with up to five years
‘WATERSHED LAW’: Dawa Tsering said Taiwan should put pressure on China over its behavior in Tibet by adopting a measure similar to the US’ Tibet Policy and Support Act Tibetan exile Khedroop Thondop yesterday urged Taiwanese to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over the suppression of religious freedoms in Tibet. Thondop, a nephew of the Dalai Lama, made the remarks at a conference hosted by Tibetan advocacy groups in Taipei that discussed Beijing’s political interference into the Dalai Lama’s succession. The conference, titled “China’s ultimate solution in Tibet vs the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama,” marked the 62nd anniversary of the Tibetan uprising on March 10, 1959. Gyaltsen Norbu, the 11th Panchen Lama selected and recognized by China, does not command legitimacy among Tibetans, Thondrop said. Bejing’s attempt to undermine the will