Cabinet orders a review of foreign worker policy

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Executive Yuan on Wednesday ordered a review of policies concerning foreign workers amid a nationwide labor shortage potentially causing significant delays to public infrastructure projects, Public Construction Commission Director-General Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤成) said at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday.

Wu, who is also a minister without portfolio, made the remarks at a briefing on the work of the commission, which oversees all public construction projects in Taiwan.

Democratic Progressive Party legislators Chen Ming-wen (陳明文) and Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) raised the problems caused by a nationwide labor shortage.

The US-China trade dispute has led to the relocations of Taiwanese-owned businesses to the nation, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co has also announced that it would expand its facilities at the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan to meet global chip demand, Chen said.

The expansion of manufacturing facilities has attracted construction workers across the nation and has led to an increase in daily wages, he said.

However, it has also caused a labor shortage that might get worse if more projects are launched, Chen said, adding that it also affects public infrastructure projects.

The shortage amounts to 48,000 vacant jobs in the construction sector, he said, citing Construction and Planning Agency data.

The problem might stall the progress of crucial public infrastructures, Chen said, adding that the commission should work on a solution to the problem.

With raw material costs rising, tenders of government projects with relatively lower budgets might not draw any bidders, Chen said.

Also citing rising raw material prices, Lin said that the budgets for public projects, which are usually decided up to two years before construction begins, might prove insufficient during construction.

Companies are deterred from bidding for public projects because they fear financial losses, Lin said.

Wu said that the Ministry of Labor last year relaxed the regulations on the employment of foreign workers at public construction projects.

Workers can be recruited abroad for projects with a budget of more than NT$100 million (US$3.54 million), down from a limit of NT$1 billion previously.

However, public construction projects with smaller budgets are still affected by the labor shortage, Wu said.

“The premier has asked the ministry to revise Taiwan’s foreign labor policy, including an extension of the time they are allowed to stay in the nation and easier transfer between projects,” he said.

To address the shortage, the government would also focus on training local workers and increasing automation in the construction industry, Wu said.

The legislative committee passed a motion requiring the commission to submit a report on its plan to address the labor shortage and the increase in the prices of raw materials.