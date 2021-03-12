Contacts of Vietnam case have all tested negative, CECC says

FREQUENT FLYER: The Taiwanese man in his 40s had traveled to Vietnam several times in the past few months, the latest on Feb. 22, the center said

Staff writer, with CNA





All six people identified during contract tracing of a Taiwanese confirmed to have COVID-19 in Vietnam have tested negative for the virus, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

Taiwanese health authorities conducted polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and antibody tests on the six identified as close contacts of the Taiwanese man, who tested positive on Sunday, one week after he arrived in Vietnam from Taiwan, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman.

The test results of the six contacts came back negative early yesterday, he said.

A PCR test is performed to detect the presence of the virus if the person is currently infected, while an antibody test determines whether the person previously had the virus.

The Taiwanese man in his 40s had traveled between Taiwan and Vietnam several times over the past few months, Chuang said.

On his most recent trip, he returned to Taiwan on Jan. 8 and went back to Vietnam on Feb. 22, Chuang said.

The man had tested negative prior to traveling to the Southeast Asian country, and again on the day after his arrival there, before testing positive on Sunday, Chuang said.

Since COVID-19 was first detected in China in late 2019, it was the fifth time that Vietnam reported that a recent arrival from Taiwan tested positive, Chuang said.

In the first two cases, the CECC said it had determined that the travelers contracted the virus while in quarantine in Vietnam.

The center was unable to determine the infection source of the third and fourth cases, but its tests of all of their contacts in Taiwan were negative, Chuang said.

The CECC yesterday reported no new domestic or imported COVID-19 cases in Taiwan.