The Executive Yuan is to propose an amendment to the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) to reduce penalties for people caught growing cannabis plants for personal consumption, officials said.
The announcement came as a group that supports the decriminalization of cannabis said it would hold a rally on April 17 to demand “equal rights.”
Minister Without Portfolio Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) has completed a draft amendment and would present it to the Cabinet for review today, Executive Yuan officials said.
The draft would then be sent to the Legislative Yuan to start the amendment process, they said.
The amendment would reduce prison terms for people caught growing cannabis for personal use from five years to one year. It would also reduce the maximum fine of NT$5 million (US$176,516) and allow judges to use their discretion when imposing one.
The Executive Yuan’s move came after the Council of Grand Justices in March last year issued Constitutional Interpretation No. 790 to strike down provisions in the act.
The grand justices’ ruling followed an appeal by Huang Hsien-chang (黃獻璋), who was convicted for cannabis possession.
Huang was convicted in 2017 when police searched his Tainan residence and found six potted cannabis plants.
He said he bought the seeds from a UK-based Web site.
Huang was eventually handed a two-year and six-month prison term for cannabis possession.
However, he challenged the ruling, saying that penalty was disproportionate to his crime, as he did not traffic drugs, and only grew the plants for personal consumption.
Huang and his lawyer argued that the ruling contravened articles 7 and 8 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before the law and personal freedoms respectively.
The ruling also violated the principle of the punishment fitting the crime, they said.
The grand justices ruled that Article 12, Item 2 of the act was unconstitutional.
The item reads: “Individual convicted for cultivating cannabis with the intention to supply for manufacturing narcotics shall be punished with a minimum of five-year fixed-term imprisonment and may be fined no more than NT$5 million.”
Although the act categorizes cannabis as a Class 2 narcotic, Article 12 makes no discrimination on the severity of breaches, the justices said.
This has led to judges imposing prison terms of at least five years, regardless of whether the offender was simply in possession of cannabis or trafficking large quantities of it, they said.
The proposed amendment would change Article 12 to limit the maximum prison term to seven years for people caught growing cannabis for personal use.
Judges may also order first-time offenders into drug rehabilitation, instead of imprisonment.
Meanwhile, the group Green Sensation, which calls for the decriminalization of cannabis, has said it would hold a rally on April 17.
The rally would include musical performances, speeches, lectures and a street market.
The Saturday rally would mark the annual “420 Equal Rights for Cannabis” gathering, which began in 2019.
April 20 is International Peter Tosh Day, in remembrance of the reggae music icon and to mark the global “420 Cannabis Day,” organizers said.
They are also planning to hold a brief commemoration for Bunny Wailer, who died last week, they said.
Wailer was the last surviving founding member of Jamaican reggae group the Wailers. The other founders were Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.
The trio were famous for advocating the legal use of cannabis, which they considered a sacrament of their Rastafarian religion, they said.
POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS: As China attempted to promote its national image through humanitarian aid, its targets include New Southbound Policy countries, an expert said China’s “vaccine diplomacy,” which has become central to its foreign policy this year, might hamper Taiwan’s efforts to build relations with developing countries, an expert said. “China, as one of the few countries other than the United Kingdom and the United States to have produced a COVID-19 vaccine, will certainly use that as a diplomatic tool,” said Kung Shan-son (龔祥生), an assistant research fellow at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research. Beijing’s major goals in its “vaccine diplomacy” are to promote its national image through humanitarian aid and to solidify its relations with countries that are included in its
A Tainan taxi driver is the Taiwanese with the longest name, after he last month changed it so that it now contains 25 characters, the Anping District Household Registration Office said. The 47-year-old man, formerly known as Huang Hsin-hsiang (黃鑫翔), applied for the name change on Feb. 26, in the hope that it would bring him good luck. His new name starts with Huang Da-lan (黃大嵐) and adds another 22 characters, meaning “Huang Da-lan is the blessed darling and sweetheart of the god of joy, god of wealth, god of misfortune, god of Earth and all the gods,” it said. With
Chen Wen-hung (陳文弘), mayor of Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township (恆春), on Thursday condemned recently created illegal graffiti on the township’s Old City Wall, saying that the acts of vandalism were “heartbreaking.” Four graffiti have been found during an inspection on the section of the wall between the western and northern gates, Chen wrote on Facebook. Chen also posted photos of the graffiti, with one reading “Meili [美麗], Lijhen [麗貞] and Jiege [傑哥] were here, Jan. 17,” and another containing the lyrics of a pop song. Damaging cultural heritage contravenes the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法), and is punished with up to five years
‘WATERSHED LAW’: Dawa Tsering said Taiwan should put pressure on China over its behavior in Tibet by adopting a measure similar to the US’ Tibet Policy and Support Act Tibetan exile Khedroop Thondop yesterday urged Taiwanese to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over the suppression of religious freedoms in Tibet. Thondop, a nephew of the Dalai Lama, made the remarks at a conference hosted by Tibetan advocacy groups in Taipei that discussed Beijing’s political interference into the Dalai Lama’s succession. The conference, titled “China’s ultimate solution in Tibet vs the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama,” marked the 62nd anniversary of the Tibetan uprising on March 10, 1959. Gyaltsen Norbu, the 11th Panchen Lama selected and recognized by China, does not command legitimacy among Tibetans, Thondrop said. Bejing’s attempt to undermine the will