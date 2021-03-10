President pledges aid for SMEs, touts the economy

By Su Yung-yao and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday pledged a comprehensive industry upgrade for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) after touting the government’s economic achievements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tsai made the remarks at a meeting in Taipei with representatives of the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, and the Small and Medium Enterprise Foundation.

“We have controlled the pandemic and did what every government in the world wanted to do, which is [ensuring] normal lives [for citizens], in addition to stabilizing the economy in this difficult time,” Tsai said.

In January, Taiwan had its 11th consecutive month of positive GDP growth and the government believes that economic growth could surpass 4 percent this year, she said.

“However, the pandemic is not over yet. [That and] changes in the international environment mean there are many hard challenges ahead for Taiwan,” Tsai said.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs has been ordered to create a “comprehensive and systemic plan” to help small and medium-sized enterprises upgrade their businesses by increasing technology utilization, she said.

The plan involves targeted solutions to problems such businesses face that impede their industrial upgrade, she said, adding that the solutions would be designed “without [pre-imposed] limits on budget or resources.”

While Tsai did not share specific details of the program, she said that it would involve collaboration between industry, academia and the government, and focus on the “digital and circular [economy], applied artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing and digital marketing.”

“Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) is soon to hold a meeting with representatives of the country’s small businesses, and I will continue to pay attention to any plans and methods the ministry has proposed,” Tsai said.

Small and medium-sized enterprises comprise 97 percent of the nations businesses, and employ 80 percent of the workforce, she said, adding: “Taking good care of small and medium-sized enterprises is taking good care of all Taiwan.”