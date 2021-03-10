A Taipei doctor has urged the public to pay attention to the signs of bipolar disorder and seek treatment if such signs occur, saying that a patient developed symptoms following a divorce.
The patient, a 53-year-old man surnamed Cheng (程), experienced depression, insomnia and loss of appetite for two weeks, clinical psychiatrist Wang Chih-chia (王志嘉) said.
Afterward, Cheng started to feel elated and “overconfident,” and went on a shopping spree, but was still unable to sleep, Wang said.
Five days after his mood swing, Cheng sought medical assistance for insomnia and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, he said.
Bipolar disorder comprises two contrasting phases, the one being a hypomanic episode, when the patient might talk excessively, have a high libido and exhibit euphoria or irritability, as well as increased energy, Wang said.
The second phase is depression, when the patient might talk less, lack interest in usual activities, and have low self-esteem and low energy levels, he said.
The safest and most effective way of treating bipolar disorder is medication such as lithium salts, carbamazepine, Depakene and sedatives, he said, adding that antidepressants are used in the depression phase.
Electroconvulsive therapy is used when medication proves ineffective, Wang said.
Doctors provide support and education to patients and their families, while training is also offered to the patient to help them readjust to society and the workplace, he said.
“When a person is in the hypomanic episode, you have to prevent them from becoming violent or hurting themselves. You can also keep an eye on their food intake and sleep,” Wang said.
“In the depression phase, it is even more important to prevent them from becoming suicidal,” he added.
Patients must have their blood checked at prescribed intervals to ensure proper dosage for lithium salts, and must inform their doctors of symptoms, including diarrhea and muscle fatigue, he said.
“The emotional changes brought on by bipolar disorder are evident. If someone experiences emotional instability or other symptoms associated with the disorder, they should see a doctor as soon as possible,” he said.
