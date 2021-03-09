NATIONAL DEFENSE
President visits base
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday visited a naval base to thank sailors and marines for their dedication to protecting the nation amid renewed threats from China, vowing not to allow the loss of “any single inch” of territory. During her visit to the 131st Flotilla in Keelung, Tsai said the bravery of service members “demonstrated the determination of Taiwan’s national armed forces to defend the sovereignty of our country.” “We can’t yield any single inch of our land,” she added. Tsai’s remarks came amid stepped-up Chinese military exercises and near-daily incursions by Chinese military aircraft into airspace close to Taiwan. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday said that the administration of US President Joe Biden should reverse former US president Donald Trump’s “dangerous practice” of showing support for Taiwan. The US Department of State later said it was concerned about Chinese attempts to intimidate Taiwan, saying that “our support for Taiwan is rock solid.”
CRIME
Migrant worker arrested
A Vietnamese migrant worker who left his lawful employment was arrested on suspicion of timber theft and possession of drugs in Nantou County on Sunday, police said. The man, surnamed Nguyen, was arrested at the 73km mark on Provincial Highway 14, police said. Four pieces of Taiwan red cypress, weighing 23kg, a chainsaw, three wood backrests, 0.69g of amphetamine and a water pipe were also seized. It was later determined that he had fled his employment. Police said that they suspect he works for a local ring stealing timber, after he admitted to stealing red cypress timber from government-run forest areas. He also described transporting the wood to Puli Township (埔里) and selling it to be turned into handicraft work, they said.
NATIONAL DEFENSE
Two to meet with US military
The government plans to send two representatives to the US to attend an annual meeting on bilateral exchanges on military mapping and geospatial information, which has been tentatively scheduled for August, a military source said on Sunday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was not held last year. Two military officers would represent Taiwan and also visit the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, US Army Corps of Engineers and the US Naval Observatory, they said. The meeting would focus on reviewing the efficacy of exchanges of military mapping and charting information among the army, air force and navy branches of the two countries.
LABOR
Furlough numbers fall
The number of furloughed workers fell by 693 to 3,584 last week due to rising export orders as the manufacturing sector continued its recovery, according to data released yesterday by the Ministry of Labor. The number of workers on unpaid leave after reaching agreements with their employers was 3,584 as of Friday last week, down from 4,277 reported on Tuesday last week, the data showed. The number of companies that have implemented unpaid leave programs totaled 367 as of Friday, down 44 from a week earlier. The manufacturing industry showed apparent signs of recovery in the first week this month because of rising export orders, Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Deputy Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said.
The Council of Agriculture yesterday signed a Taiwan-Australia Agricultural Cooperation Implementation clause to open a new export market for the nation’s pineapple crop. The clause is an addition to existing cooperation measures, it said. China on Friday last week abruptly announced that it would suspend pineapple imports from Taiwan starting on Monday, on grounds that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful organisms” in shipments of the fruit. The public and private sectors have since joined hands to purchase the local fruit to help the nation’s pineapple farmers. Canberra has requested that all pineapples for export to Australia have their crown buds removed,
A Tainan taxi driver is the Taiwanese with the longest name, after he last month changed it so that it now contains 25 characters, the Anping District Household Registration Office said. The 47-year-old man, formerly known as Huang Hsin-hsiang (黃鑫翔), applied for the name change on Feb. 26, in the hope that it would bring him good luck. His new name starts with Huang Da-lan (黃大嵐) and adds another 22 characters, meaning “Huang Da-lan is the blessed darling and sweetheart of the god of joy, god of wealth, god of misfortune, god of Earth and all the gods,” it said. With
POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS: As China attempted to promote its national image through humanitarian aid, its targets include New Southbound Policy countries, an expert said China’s “vaccine diplomacy,” which has become central to its foreign policy this year, might hamper Taiwan’s efforts to build relations with developing countries, an expert said. “China, as one of the few countries other than the United Kingdom and the United States to have produced a COVID-19 vaccine, will certainly use that as a diplomatic tool,” said Kung Shan-son (龔祥生), an assistant research fellow at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research. Beijing’s major goals in its “vaccine diplomacy” are to promote its national image through humanitarian aid and to solidify its relations with countries that are included in its
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group might have lost its right to distribute the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 and the ability to fulfill a contract in Taiwan, civic groups Taiwan Citizen Front and the Economic Democracy Union said yesterday. In a radio interview on Feb. 17, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the Central Epidemic Command Center, said that last year, Taiwan was close to signing a contract to buy doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but that the deal was halted at the last moment, with some speculating that Chinese interference was to blame. On Monday last week, the center