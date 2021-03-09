Taiwan News Quick Take

NATIONAL DEFENSE

President visits base

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday visited a naval base to thank sailors and marines for their dedication to protecting the nation amid renewed threats from China, vowing not to allow the loss of “any single inch” of territory. During her visit to the 131st Flotilla in Keelung, Tsai said the bravery of service members “demonstrated the determination of Taiwan’s national armed forces to defend the sovereignty of our country.” “We can’t yield any single inch of our land,” she added. Tsai’s remarks came amid stepped-up Chinese military exercises and near-daily incursions by Chinese military aircraft into airspace close to Taiwan. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday said that the administration of US President Joe Biden should reverse former US president Donald Trump’s “dangerous practice” of showing support for Taiwan. The US Department of State later said it was concerned about Chinese attempts to intimidate Taiwan, saying that “our support for Taiwan is rock solid.”

CRIME

Migrant worker arrested

A Vietnamese migrant worker who left his lawful employment was arrested on suspicion of timber theft and possession of drugs in Nantou County on Sunday, police said. The man, surnamed Nguyen, was arrested at the 73km mark on Provincial Highway 14, police said. Four pieces of Taiwan red cypress, weighing 23kg, a chainsaw, three wood backrests, 0.69g of amphetamine and a water pipe were also seized. It was later determined that he had fled his employment. Police said that they suspect he works for a local ring stealing timber, after he admitted to stealing red cypress timber from government-run forest areas. He also described transporting the wood to Puli Township (埔里) and selling it to be turned into handicraft work, they said.

NATIONAL DEFENSE

Two to meet with US military

The government plans to send two representatives to the US to attend an annual meeting on bilateral exchanges on military mapping and geospatial information, which has been tentatively scheduled for August, a military source said on Sunday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was not held last year. Two military officers would represent Taiwan and also visit the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, US Army Corps of Engineers and the US Naval Observatory, they said. The meeting would focus on reviewing the efficacy of exchanges of military mapping and charting information among the army, air force and navy branches of the two countries.

LABOR

Furlough numbers fall

The number of furloughed workers fell by 693 to 3,584 last week due to rising export orders as the manufacturing sector continued its recovery, according to data released yesterday by the Ministry of Labor. The number of workers on unpaid leave after reaching agreements with their employers was 3,584 as of Friday last week, down from 4,277 reported on Tuesday last week, the data showed. The number of companies that have implemented unpaid leave programs totaled 367 as of Friday, down 44 from a week earlier. The manufacturing industry showed apparent signs of recovery in the first week this month because of rising export orders, Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Deputy Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said.