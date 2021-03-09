Eric Chu polls most popular ahead of KMT chair election

By Yang Chun-hui and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) is likely to be the most popular candidate in the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) chairperson election, a survey conducted by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) found.

The party is holding its chairperson election in July, and Chu is likely the most favorable candidate whether it is a two-way race with incumbent KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), a three-way race including former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), or a four-way race including National Policy Foundation vice chairman Sean Lien (連勝文), the survey showed.

In a two-way race, 53.7 percent of all respondents said they would support Chu and 23.4 percent said they would back Chiang, while among the KMT supporters surveyed, 55 percent said they would support Chu, and 31.9 percent said they would support Chiang.

In a three-way race, 53.5 percent of all respondents would support Chu, 19.8 percent would support Chiang and 12.3 percent would support Han, the survey showed.

Among KMT supporters, 44 percent, 19.4 percent and 29.4 percent would back Chu, Chiang and Han respetively, it showed.

In a four-way race, 47.5 percent of all respondents would support Chu, 18.2 percent would support Chiang, 10 percent would support Han and 11.9 percent would support Lien, while among KMT voters, their support rates would be 35.3 percent, 18 percent, 24.6 percent and 15.8 percent respectively, the survey showed.

Chiang had the lowest support among respondents in the 20 to 29 age category at 10.2 percent, while Chu had the highest support at 52.3 percent, it showed.

“Chiang’s painstaking efforts for KMT-TPP [Taiwan People’s Party] cooperation seem to have hurt him. He might have won over non-KMT supporters, but that is useless for the party chairperson election,” a DPP member said on condition of anonymity.

The survey, conducted on Friday and Saturday, collected 1,097 valid samples and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.