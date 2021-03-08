Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





LOGISTICS

Mail surcharges take effect

Starting today, people sending express mail or packages to Australia, the US, the UK and nine other countries via air mail would need to pay an emergency surcharge ranging from NT$69 to NT$101 per kilogram, Chunghwa Post said yesterday. The surcharge is imposed on international mail services as the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted airlines to reduce flights, which has dramatically raised air cargo tariffs, the postal company said. People sending mail or packages to the US are to pay a surcharge of NT$93 per kilogram, while surcharges to the UK, France, Germany and Canada would be NT$82, NT$94, NT$75 and NT$101 respectively, it said. The UK has yet to resume the delivery of international mail, it said.

SOCIETY

Dutch zoo welcomes gorilla

Apenheul Primate Park in the Netherlands last month welcomed its 50th newborn gorilla, which was sired by a 35-year-old silverback named Bao Bao from Taipei Zoo, the zoo said on Friday. The birth on Feb. 21 carries significance, as it was Bao Bao’s first offspring, and came in the year of the 50th anniversary of the park, the zoo said. Bao Bao was sent to the Netherlands in 2018 under a breeding program run by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria, and mated with an 18-year-old female named Gyasi, the zoo said. Bao Bao was brought to Taiwan in 1987 by animal smugglers when he was about two years old, and had been at Taipei Zoo for more than 30 years. The zoo said it had to wait eight years to obtain permission from the European association to participate in the breeding program. The gender of the baby gorilla has not yet been determined, the park said.

TRANSPORTATION

New trains to begin service

Two EMU900 commuter trains are to begin official service on April 4, the Taiwan Railways Administration said on Saturday. The trains would operate on a route between New Taipei City’s Shulin District (樹林) and Keelung, the agency said. The trains, made by Hyundai Rotem of South Korea, have been described by the agency as the “most beautiful local trains” in its history. They feature silver and green livery, and have room for 436 seated and 1,323 standing passengers on 10 carriages, it said. The manufacturer is soon to send updated software for the trains and a final test is expected to be completed this month, the agency said.

MILITARY

Reservist bureau in works

The Executive Yuan is planning to amend legislation to set up a reservist mobilization bureau as part of the Ministry of National Defense to bolster the nation’s capability to mobilize its reservist forces in times of need. The planned bureau would have jurisdiction over all reserve command garrisons in Taiwan, Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) said. The planned bureau is in line with a series of policies announced by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in June last year, to standardize a reservist mobilization system, facilitate greater integration between reservist and reservist mobilization measures, and to create a cross-departmental system or measure, Li said. Reservist brigades would also be expanded from seven to 12, further enhancing their combat strength, the ministry said, adding that the reservists would be equipped with the gear used by standing forces and training would be held yearly instead of biennially, with each exercise lasting for two weeks.