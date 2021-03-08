Athletes who are qualified to compete in the Tokyo Olympics in July or who are about to compete in qualifiers overseas would be on the priority list for vaccination against COVID-19, the Sports Administration said on Thursday.
Taiwan has 31 athletes qualified to compete in nine categories at the Olympic Games, the agency said, adding that the nation has yet to secure qualifications in 13 categories, including judo, karate and weightlifting.
Agency officials and representatives from the nation’s Olympic Committee and National Sports Training Center have met with officials from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Wednesday, Sports Administration Deputy Director-General Hung Chih-chang (洪志昌) said, adding that they discussed major issues.
First, the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games has asked each national team to assign a disease-prevention coordinator, who would be in charge of handling operations when athletes undergo polymerase chain reaction tests every four days during the Games, Hung said.
The coordinator must be able to travel to Tokyo with the national team and be involved in preparatory work, he said, adding that the sports agency has asked the CDC to recommend the person best suited for the position.
Second, on the issue of vaccination, Hung said the sports agency hopes that the CDC would dispatch in the second half of this month a doctor to the National Sports Training Center to explain to athletes and coaches the types of vaccines available and their possible side effects.
Coaches and athletes could then decide if they want to be vaccinated, Hung said, adding that the sports agency would respect their decisions.
“Athletes who are already qualified to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as those who are to travel overseas to compete in qualifiers, would be on the priority list for vaccination. The CDC has also agreed that athletes on the priority list that we have proposed would all be vaccinated, regardless of the number of athletes,” he said.
As athletes can only receive the second dose eight to 12 weeks after receiving the first dose, Hung said the sports agency hopes the athletes can start receiving their first doses next month or in May and get their second doses in June or July.
This would ensure that athletes complete their vaccinations before the Olympic Games begin, he said.
The Council of Agriculture yesterday signed a Taiwan-Australia Agricultural Cooperation Implementation clause to open a new export market for the nation’s pineapple crop. The clause is an addition to existing cooperation measures, it said. China on Friday last week abruptly announced that it would suspend pineapple imports from Taiwan starting on Monday, on grounds that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful organisms” in shipments of the fruit. The public and private sectors have since joined hands to purchase the local fruit to help the nation’s pineapple farmers. Canberra has requested that all pineapples for export to Australia have their crown buds removed,
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group might have lost its right to distribute the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 and the ability to fulfill a contract in Taiwan, civic groups Taiwan Citizen Front and the Economic Democracy Union said yesterday. In a radio interview on Feb. 17, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the Central Epidemic Command Center, said that last year, Taiwan was close to signing a contract to buy doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but that the deal was halted at the last moment, with some speculating that Chinese interference was to blame. On Monday last week, the center
A Tainan taxi driver is the Taiwanese with the longest name, after he last month changed it so that it now contains 25 characters, the Anping District Household Registration Office said. The 47-year-old man, formerly known as Huang Hsin-hsiang (黃鑫翔), applied for the name change on Feb. 26, in the hope that it would bring him good luck. His new name starts with Huang Da-lan (黃大嵐) and adds another 22 characters, meaning “Huang Da-lan is the blessed darling and sweetheart of the god of joy, god of wealth, god of misfortune, god of Earth and all the gods,” it said. With
Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) yesterday said that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) “should not follow the Democratic Progressive Party’s [DPP] direction,” after KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) had said that China posed a threat to Taiwan. Chiang was quoted by Reuters as saying during an interview that China’s “one country, two systems” formula for an unification with Taiwan “has no market” in the nation. Chiang also described China as the major threat to Taiwan, Reuters reported. Jaw, who has expressed interest in running for KMT chairman this year and in the 2024 presidential election, wrote on Facebook that