Taiwan ships first batch of cabbage to the Middle East

Staff writer, with CNA





About 20 tonnes of fresh cabbage were on Saturday shipped from Yunlin County, bound for a new market in the United Arab Emirates, in an initiative launched by the Agriculture and Food Agency and vegetable exporters.

At a ceremony to mark the new venture, agency Director-General Hu Jong-i (胡忠一), along with Siluo Township (西螺) Mayor Cheng Ling-hui (鄭玲惠) and other local officials, loaded boxes of cabbage onto a delivery truck in Yunlin County.

The 20 tonnes of cabbage would be shipped to Dubai, which would act as a test market for the produce in the region, Hu told reporters after the ceremony.

The main overseas markets for Taiwanese cabbage are Canada, Japan and Hong Kong, he said.

They plan to ship another 400 tonnes of the vegetable to the Middle Eastern city by the end of April, he added.

The cabbage shipped on Saturday were of a softer variety, which presented a challenge, as soft cabbage tends to rot faster, Hu said, adding that exporters were using cold-chain technology to keep the produce fresh.

The shipment to Dubai would take about 15 days, and customs procedures would require another 18 days, the exporters said.

Taiwanese farmers usually send cabbage to cities with large ethnic Chinese populations, but the rich Middle Eastern markets also have great potential, Hu said, adding that Dubai can serve as a gateway to other markets in the region.

Taiwan produced good quality cabbage this season, thanks to cool temperatures, and they have been fetching a wholesale price of NT$6 per kilogram in competitive international markets, he said.