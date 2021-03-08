People under the age of 29 are largely averse to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) as a result of its actions, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) survey released yesterday showed.
The release of the survey coincided with the end of KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang’s (江啟臣) first year in office, it said.
Among those surveyed, 52.2 percent said they felt that the KMT’s referendum drive on banning imports of US pork products containing ractopamine was for its “political benefit.”
Asked what they thought about recall drives initiated by KMT members, 60.4 percent of respondents said they felt the drives would cause a rift in society.
Last month, a group led by Hsu Shang-hsien (徐尚賢) and others affiliated with the pan-blue camp pursued an unsuccessful recall campaign against Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie (黃捷).
A campaign to recall DPP Legislator Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) is under way.
Among respondents, 57.3 percent said they believed that Chiang is “too close to China,” despite Chiang previously saying that he values Taiwan’s relationship with the US, the survey showed.
Asked about their overall satisfaction with the KMT’s performance, 30.3 percent said they were satisfied, while 59.8 percent said they were unsatisfied.
“The hope among KMT supporters when Chiang was elected was that he could bring change to the party — and increase support among the youth — but the survey shows that he has not accomplished this,” a DPP member said on condition of anonymity.
The person said that 64.7 percent of respondents aged 20 to 29 felt the KMT’s referendum drive to reinstate a ban on US pork imports was for the party’s political benefit, which was markedly higher than the percentage of all respondents who answered that way (52.2 percent).
This shows that the KMT remains particularly unpopular with young voters, the source said.
Meanwhile, among respondents aged 20 to 29, only 27.8 percent said they were satisfied with the KMT’s performance, the source said.
“If they continue to use referendums as a means of retaliation, the KMT will likely continue to lose support among young voters,” they said.
