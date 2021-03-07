Since November last year, trade with the 18 countries included in the government’s New Southbound Policy has greatly increased, recovering from a downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Executive Yuan’s Office of Trade Negotiation said on Friday.
On a monthly basis, trade in November last year grew 12 percent from 1.8 percent in October, and then 15.5 percent in December, the office said.
Trade could grow even further if the region recovers from the pandemic this year, the office said, adding that it plans to expand projects in the region, including skills training, medical cooperation and start-up assistance.
The number of people from south and southeast Asia studying in Taiwan between 2016 and 2019 increased 84.8 percent, the office said, touting the policy’s success.
In the same period, the number of Taiwanese studying in those countries increased 34.9 percent, it added.
Also, over the period, sales of medical supplies to some countries in the region — mainly Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia — increased 30 percent to US$374 million from US$290 million, it said.
Medical exports to those countries last year, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased 8.2 percent, it added.
Taiwanese businesses have also signed investment guarantee agreements with each of these countries to protect their rights, it said.
While ASEAN members have largely cut imports over the past two years — due to the effects of US-China trade tensions and the pandemic’s impact — Taiwan has seen steady growth in exports to key ASEAN members, the office said.
Last year, Taiwanese goods made up 6.6 percent of the total imports of the six main ASEAN members: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore, it said.
“The pandemic has affected production and consumer spending, particularly in places under lockdown, where we saw import demand drop,” it said.
However, growth in Taiwanese exports to the region over the past year showed that the New Southbound Policy was the right direction for the government to take, it said, adding that the policy could help Taiwanese businesses develop more localized supply chains, and better position themselves globally.
“Some US, Japanese and South Korean businesses have already moved part of their supply chains from China to Vietnam, Thailand and other countries in the region,” the office said.
The Council of Agriculture yesterday signed a Taiwan-Australia Agricultural Cooperation Implementation clause to open a new export market for the nation’s pineapple crop. The clause is an addition to existing cooperation measures, it said. China on Friday last week abruptly announced that it would suspend pineapple imports from Taiwan starting on Monday, on grounds that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful organisms” in shipments of the fruit. The public and private sectors have since joined hands to purchase the local fruit to help the nation’s pineapple farmers. Canberra has requested that all pineapples for export to Australia have their crown buds removed,
DECADES OF INFLUENCE: Over the past 20 years, China has made inroads with Aborigines, funding political campaigns and trips, a legislator said Lawmakers have called on the National Security Bureau to investigate claims of pervasive Chinese influence among Aboriginal communities. Legislators pointed to a surge in communist propaganda and Chinese-funded projects over the past few years, which they say are aimed at infiltrating and buying political influence among Aboriginal communities. “China has for decades carried out wide-ranging ‘united front’ tactics and propaganda campaigns targeting Aborigines,” said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chen Ying (陳瑩), a member of the Puyuma community in Taitung County. “Now, they are influencing elections for local councilors and village chiefs, offering money for candidates to mount their campaigns, and to
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group might have lost its right to distribute the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 and the ability to fulfill a contract in Taiwan, civic groups Taiwan Citizen Front and the Economic Democracy Union said yesterday. In a radio interview on Feb. 17, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the Central Epidemic Command Center, said that last year, Taiwan was close to signing a contract to buy doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but that the deal was halted at the last moment, with some speculating that Chinese interference was to blame. On Monday last week, the center
Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) yesterday said that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) “should not follow the Democratic Progressive Party’s [DPP] direction,” after KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) had said that China posed a threat to Taiwan. Chiang was quoted by Reuters as saying during an interview that China’s “one country, two systems” formula for an unification with Taiwan “has no market” in the nation. Chiang also described China as the major threat to Taiwan, Reuters reported. Jaw, who has expressed interest in running for KMT chairman this year and in the 2024 presidential election, wrote on Facebook that