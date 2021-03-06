Some termite species have a stronger-than-expected tolerance for salt water, Taiwanese and US researchers found in a study on the likelihood that the insects might have spread between continents on driftwood.
Although termites can only fly a few kilometers, they are found on all continents and many island, raising the question of how they spread, Chiu Chun-i (邱俊禕), a postdoctoral researcher at National Chung Hsing University and coauthor of the study, said in a news release on Monday.
The most widely accepted theory is that the insects spread on driftwood, but their tolerance for salty environments had not yet been tested, Chiu said.
Working with researchers at Tzu Chi University and the University of Florida, Chiu tested how long 12 termite species could survive eating only paper soaked in saltwater.
Seven of the species, which are found across Taiwan, died within less than six days, he said.
However, five other species, which are also found on small islands and along coasts, survived longer, from 12 days to even months, Chiu said.
Their mortality rate was similar to control groups that fed on paper soaked in fresh water, he said.
The result strongly supports the theory that some termite species have spread around the globe on driftwood, while those species that are unable to withstand salty environments might have spread via land bridges or in wood products, he said.
The study, titled “Termite salinity tolerance and potential for transoceanic dispersal through rafting,” was published in the journal Ecological Entomology in September last year.
OVERHAUL NEEDED: The government should improve its agricultural processing capabilities and expand to new markets to limit its reliance on China, an expert said China’s ban on Taiwanese pineapples was “unsurprising,” and Taiwan should have years ago altered its produce export strategies and target customers, experts said. China on Friday abruptly suspended imports of pineapples from Taiwan, saying that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful biological entities” on the fruit. Calling it an “unfriendly” move, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said that 99.79 percent of the pineapples sent to China since last year have met China’s import standards. Chiao Chun (焦鈞), the author of Fruits and Politics — A Recollection of Cross-strait Agricultural Interaction Over the Past Decade (水果政治學：兩岸農業交流十年回顧與展望), said that China’s announcement is clearly targeting
The Council of Agriculture yesterday signed a Taiwan-Australia Agricultural Cooperation Implementation clause to open a new export market for the nation’s pineapple crop. The clause is an addition to existing cooperation measures, it said. China on Friday last week abruptly announced that it would suspend pineapple imports from Taiwan starting on Monday, on grounds that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful organisms” in shipments of the fruit. The public and private sectors have since joined hands to purchase the local fruit to help the nation’s pineapple farmers. Canberra has requested that all pineapples for export to Australia have their crown buds removed,
DECADES OF INFLUENCE: Over the past 20 years, China has made inroads with Aborigines, funding political campaigns and trips, a legislator said Lawmakers have called on the National Security Bureau to investigate claims of pervasive Chinese influence among Aboriginal communities. Legislators pointed to a surge in communist propaganda and Chinese-funded projects over the past few years, which they say are aimed at infiltrating and buying political influence among Aboriginal communities. “China has for decades carried out wide-ranging ‘united front’ tactics and propaganda campaigns targeting Aborigines,” said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chen Ying (陳瑩), a member of the Puyuma community in Taitung County. “Now, they are influencing elections for local councilors and village chiefs, offering money for candidates to mount their campaigns, and to
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group might have lost its right to distribute the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 and the ability to fulfill a contract in Taiwan, civic groups Taiwan Citizen Front and the Economic Democracy Union said yesterday. In a radio interview on Feb. 17, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the Central Epidemic Command Center, said that last year, Taiwan was close to signing a contract to buy doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but that the deal was halted at the last moment, with some speculating that Chinese interference was to blame. On Monday last week, the center