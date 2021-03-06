Researchers find proof of termites’ overseas migration

Some termite species have a stronger-than-expected tolerance for salt water, Taiwanese and US researchers found in a study on the likelihood that the insects might have spread between continents on driftwood.

Although termites can only fly a few kilometers, they are found on all continents and many island, raising the question of how they spread, Chiu Chun-i (邱俊禕), a postdoctoral researcher at National Chung Hsing University and coauthor of the study, said in a news release on Monday.

The most widely accepted theory is that the insects spread on driftwood, but their tolerance for salty environments had not yet been tested, Chiu said.

Working with researchers at Tzu Chi University and the University of Florida, Chiu tested how long 12 termite species could survive eating only paper soaked in saltwater.

Seven of the species, which are found across Taiwan, died within less than six days, he said.

However, five other species, which are also found on small islands and along coasts, survived longer, from 12 days to even months, Chiu said.

Their mortality rate was similar to control groups that fed on paper soaked in fresh water, he said.

The result strongly supports the theory that some termite species have spread around the globe on driftwood, while those species that are unable to withstand salty environments might have spread via land bridges or in wood products, he said.

The study, titled “Termite salinity tolerance and potential for transoceanic dispersal through rafting,” was published in the journal Ecological Entomology in September last year.