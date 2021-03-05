The Executive Yuan yesterday approved three legislative amendments that would allow retired military and government officials, as well as workers in the education sector, to continue receiving monthly pensions after obtaining work in the private sector.
The amendments would also make all pension fund payouts to civil servants, military personnel and educators salary tax-free.
The bills were drafted in response to Constitutional Interpretations Nos. 781, 782 and 783 by the Council of Grand Justice in August 2019, which ruled that withholding pensions is unconstitutional.
Photo: CNA
The council said that clauses of the Act Governing Retirement, Severance, and Bereavement Compensation for the Teaching and Other Staff Members of Public Schools (公立學校教職員退休資遣撫卹條例), the Act of Military Service for Officers and Non-commissioned Officers of the Armed Forces (陸海空軍軍官士官服役條例) and the Act Governing the Recompense for the Discharge of Special Political Appointees (政務人員退職撫卹條例), enacted during pension reforms in 2017, are unconstitutional.
The government in June that year disqualified retired civil servants, military personnel and educators who take up work at a private institution and whose income combined with pension payments exceeds the minimum wage from receiving pensions.
Yesterday’s amendments stipulate that pensions are to be evaluated every four years, or when the consumer price index has changed by 5 percent or more, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has reviewed the amendments and approved their passage, Lo said.
The ministries of national defense and education, the Examination Yuan, as well as the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration should contact political party caucuses and legislative committees to facilitate the amendment procedures, Lo said.
However, the government would continue to pursue policies to discourage private schools from employing retired civil servants, military personnel and public educators, Deputy Minister of Education Lin Teng-chiao (林騰蛟) said.
The number of retirees from the sectors employed in an institution would be considered when granting subsidies, Lin said.
The education ministry would draft rules that its subsidies could not be used to pay retirees’ wages, he said.
Regarding the premiums for private schools’ retirement and compensation funds, employees usually paid 35 percent, while the school and the government split the remaining 65 percent, Lin said.
Schools should pay the full 65 percent of premiums, as this would discourage them from hiring retireed public servants, he said.
The number of retired military officers and civil servants employed in private schools has dropped from 1,855 in 2017 to 1,155 in August last year, he added.
OVERHAUL NEEDED: The government should improve its agricultural processing capabilities and expand to new markets to limit its reliance on China, an expert said China’s ban on Taiwanese pineapples was “unsurprising,” and Taiwan should have years ago altered its produce export strategies and target customers, experts said. China on Friday abruptly suspended imports of pineapples from Taiwan, saying that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful biological entities” on the fruit. Calling it an “unfriendly” move, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said that 99.79 percent of the pineapples sent to China since last year have met China’s import standards. Chiao Chun (焦鈞), the author of Fruits and Politics — A Recollection of Cross-strait Agricultural Interaction Over the Past Decade (水果政治學：兩岸農業交流十年回顧與展望), said that China’s announcement is clearly targeting
The Council of Agriculture yesterday signed a Taiwan-Australia Agricultural Cooperation Implementation clause to open a new export market for the nation’s pineapple crop. The clause is an addition to existing cooperation measures, it said. China on Friday last week abruptly announced that it would suspend pineapple imports from Taiwan starting on Monday, on grounds that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful organisms” in shipments of the fruit. The public and private sectors have since joined hands to purchase the local fruit to help the nation’s pineapple farmers. Canberra has requested that all pineapples for export to Australia have their crown buds removed,
DECADES OF INFLUENCE: Over the past 20 years, China has made inroads with Aborigines, funding political campaigns and trips, a legislator said Lawmakers have called on the National Security Bureau to investigate claims of pervasive Chinese influence among Aboriginal communities. Legislators pointed to a surge in communist propaganda and Chinese-funded projects over the past few years, which they say are aimed at infiltrating and buying political influence among Aboriginal communities. “China has for decades carried out wide-ranging ‘united front’ tactics and propaganda campaigns targeting Aborigines,” said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chen Ying (陳瑩), a member of the Puyuma community in Taitung County. “Now, they are influencing elections for local councilors and village chiefs, offering money for candidates to mount their campaigns, and to
DISSATISFACTION? If the referendums collect more than 700,000 signatures each, they would have gotten the most signatures in the shortest time, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) two referendum petitions — one on banning the importation of pork with traces of ractopamine and the other on holding referendums on the same day as national elections — had as of Thursday gathered 691,398 and 674,497 signatures respectively, the party said yesterday. If the petitions collect more than 700,000 signatures apiece, they would have garnered the most signatures in the shortest time since the Referendum Act (公民投票法) was amended in 2017, party officials said. The KMT proposed the “anti-ractopamine pork” or “food safety” referendum just days after President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) announcement on Aug. 28 last