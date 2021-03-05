MOTC ignoring protocols: teachers’ group

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The National Federation of Teachers’ Unions yesterday accused the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) of ignoring proper protocols for developing school curriculums, after it found that schools had been asked to teach traffic safety as part of their non-Ministry of Education (MOE)-mandated curriculums.

The MOE’s 12-year Basic Education Curriculum Guidelines, which were adopted in 2019, mandate that elementary, junior and senior-high schools teach a “MOE-mandated curriculum” alongside a “school-developed curriculum.”

The former is “planned by the government to develop students’ basic learning ability and establish a development foundation according to students’ aptitudes,” while the latter is “designed and offered by each school to highlight the school’s vision of education and facilitate students’ development according to their aptitudes,” the guidelines say.

The federation said in a statement that since the spring semester began, local education departments have been forwarding a letter from the MOTC to schools asking them to plan a course on traffic safety for the 2021-2022 academic year.

TRAFFIC SAFETY

The federation said it found that at a Traffic Safety Committee in August 2019, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) had agreed to jointly promote the development of course material for safety education at schools below the senior-high level, and to include traffic safety education in “school-developed curriculums,” with the proposal expected to be implemented starting with the 2021-2022 academic year.

Traffic safety is important, and the MOE-mandated curriculum already features traffic safety education, the federation said.

If government agencies feel that traffic education safety is not covered comprehensively in the current curriculum, they should follow the established procedures for revising it, the federation said.

The MOTC and other government agencies should not be dictating, at will, what classes schools teach, federation president Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) told a news conference in Taipei.

He urged the MOE to “toughen up” on such practices, saying that if the MOTC is allowed to make such requests to schools, it would encourage other government agencies to do the same.

“No one is denying the importance of traffic safety ... but please go through the proper channels,” he said.