The National Federation of Teachers’ Unions yesterday accused the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) of ignoring proper protocols for developing school curriculums, after it found that schools had been asked to teach traffic safety as part of their non-Ministry of Education (MOE)-mandated curriculums.
The MOE’s 12-year Basic Education Curriculum Guidelines, which were adopted in 2019, mandate that elementary, junior and senior-high schools teach a “MOE-mandated curriculum” alongside a “school-developed curriculum.”
The former is “planned by the government to develop students’ basic learning ability and establish a development foundation according to students’ aptitudes,” while the latter is “designed and offered by each school to highlight the school’s vision of education and facilitate students’ development according to their aptitudes,” the guidelines say.
The federation said in a statement that since the spring semester began, local education departments have been forwarding a letter from the MOTC to schools asking them to plan a course on traffic safety for the 2021-2022 academic year.
TRAFFIC SAFETY
The federation said it found that at a Traffic Safety Committee in August 2019, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) had agreed to jointly promote the development of course material for safety education at schools below the senior-high level, and to include traffic safety education in “school-developed curriculums,” with the proposal expected to be implemented starting with the 2021-2022 academic year.
Traffic safety is important, and the MOE-mandated curriculum already features traffic safety education, the federation said.
If government agencies feel that traffic education safety is not covered comprehensively in the current curriculum, they should follow the established procedures for revising it, the federation said.
The MOTC and other government agencies should not be dictating, at will, what classes schools teach, federation president Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) told a news conference in Taipei.
He urged the MOE to “toughen up” on such practices, saying that if the MOTC is allowed to make such requests to schools, it would encourage other government agencies to do the same.
“No one is denying the importance of traffic safety ... but please go through the proper channels,” he said.
OVERHAUL NEEDED: The government should improve its agricultural processing capabilities and expand to new markets to limit its reliance on China, an expert said China’s ban on Taiwanese pineapples was “unsurprising,” and Taiwan should have years ago altered its produce export strategies and target customers, experts said. China on Friday abruptly suspended imports of pineapples from Taiwan, saying that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful biological entities” on the fruit. Calling it an “unfriendly” move, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said that 99.79 percent of the pineapples sent to China since last year have met China’s import standards. Chiao Chun (焦鈞), the author of Fruits and Politics — A Recollection of Cross-strait Agricultural Interaction Over the Past Decade (水果政治學：兩岸農業交流十年回顧與展望), said that China’s announcement is clearly targeting
The Council of Agriculture yesterday signed a Taiwan-Australia Agricultural Cooperation Implementation clause to open a new export market for the nation’s pineapple crop. The clause is an addition to existing cooperation measures, it said. China on Friday last week abruptly announced that it would suspend pineapple imports from Taiwan starting on Monday, on grounds that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful organisms” in shipments of the fruit. The public and private sectors have since joined hands to purchase the local fruit to help the nation’s pineapple farmers. Canberra has requested that all pineapples for export to Australia have their crown buds removed,
DECADES OF INFLUENCE: Over the past 20 years, China has made inroads with Aborigines, funding political campaigns and trips, a legislator said Lawmakers have called on the National Security Bureau to investigate claims of pervasive Chinese influence among Aboriginal communities. Legislators pointed to a surge in communist propaganda and Chinese-funded projects over the past few years, which they say are aimed at infiltrating and buying political influence among Aboriginal communities. “China has for decades carried out wide-ranging ‘united front’ tactics and propaganda campaigns targeting Aborigines,” said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chen Ying (陳瑩), a member of the Puyuma community in Taitung County. “Now, they are influencing elections for local councilors and village chiefs, offering money for candidates to mount their campaigns, and to
DISSATISFACTION? If the referendums collect more than 700,000 signatures each, they would have gotten the most signatures in the shortest time, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) two referendum petitions — one on banning the importation of pork with traces of ractopamine and the other on holding referendums on the same day as national elections — had as of Thursday gathered 691,398 and 674,497 signatures respectively, the party said yesterday. If the petitions collect more than 700,000 signatures apiece, they would have garnered the most signatures in the shortest time since the Referendum Act (公民投票法) was amended in 2017, party officials said. The KMT proposed the “anti-ractopamine pork” or “food safety” referendum just days after President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) announcement on Aug. 28 last