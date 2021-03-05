Center reports two new imported cases of COVID-19

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two new imported cases of COVID-19, an arrival from Nigeria and another from the Philippines.

The Nigerian, a man in his 50s who lives in Taiwan and holds a residency permit, traveled to Nigeria on Jan. 8 to attend a funeral and had a slight cough during his trip, which subsided after he took some medicine, CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said at a news briefing.

He returned to Taiwan on Sunday and presented proof of a negative COVID-19 test result issued within three days of his flight, as is required for all arrivals.

He was tested for COVID-19 during quarantine because he had asked to see a doctor for chronic health issues, and his test came back positive yesterday, Chuang said.

The other case is a Filipino in his 20s who arrived for work in Taiwan on Feb. 9, Chuang said.

He tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday last week, before his quarantine ended, but another test on Friday last week was inconclusive, Chuang said.

As a precaution, the man was hospitalized and tested two more times, Chuang said, adding that he was yesterday confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

Eight people, who were not wearing a mask when they took the same vehicle as the patient, have been quarantined, he said.

As of yesterday, the nation had 960 cases of COVID-19, including 844 imported cases. Of the total, 928 patients have recovered, nine have died and 23 are in hospital, CECC data showed.

In related news, a survey released by Airbnb on Tuesday showed that only 18 percent of Taiwanese respondents said they have travel plans for this year, lower than other Asia-Pacific countries surveyed.

Nearly 60 percent of Indian respondents said they have booked, arranged or are looking forward to going on trips later this year, while 52 percent of Thais and 51 percent of New Zealanders also expressed an interest in resuming travel, the poll showed.

Despite Taiwan’s success in containing the pandemic, only 18 percent of Taiwanese have made plans for travel this year, while 67 percent have no such plan or expectations at all, it found.

In making travel plans, Taiwanese place more emphasis on facility cleanness and safety (58 percent), compared with 49 percent before the pandemic, it found.

Affordability scored 56 percent before the pandemic and 57 percent this time, showing it remains one of Taiwanese travelers’ primary considerations.

Hospitality and homeliness are also valued by Taiwanese tourists, it showed.

The survey found that 22 percent of the respondents are willing to spend 50 percent more than before for their first trip amid the pandemic, including 31 percent of unmarried couples.

It showed that 8 percent of generation-Z respondents — those born after the late 1990s — said that they are willing to pay more than double for their first trip amid the pandemic, the highest among all generations, the poll found.

The poll, commissioned by Airbnb from YouGov, surveyed nine countries: Taiwan, Australia, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand.

In Taiwan, it collected 1,002 samples from Feb. 2 to 10 through online questionnaires.

Additional reporting by Hsiao Yu-hsin