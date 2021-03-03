The Formosa Club, established in 2019 by pro-Taiwan groups in the European Parliament and the parliaments of 13 European countries, on Monday opened a Twitter account, saying that the account would help support the nation on the basis of shared values and help it connect with the world.
Several group members voiced support for Taiwan in pre-recorded videos posted on the account.
The account would be a platform for Formosa Club members to exchange information about how to support Taiwan, European Parliament-Taiwan Friendship Group chairman Michael Gahler said.
German-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group chairman Klaus-Peter Willsch lauded Taiwan as a beacon of democracy, rule of law and freedom.
“The people of Taiwan can be rightfully proud of this,” he said, pledging that he and all friends of Taiwan would do everything in their power to help the nation.
France-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group chairman Francois de Rugy said that the account would be an important platform to safeguard the democratic values shared by Taiwan and France.
“Taiwan is at the forefront of threats coming from China, but we are all facing threats coming from China. So we all need this very strong and good cooperation,” Belgium-Taiwan Friendship Group co-president Georges Dallemagne said.
“From today, the support of European parliamentarians, including Slovaks, for Taiwan will be stronger than before,” Slovak-Taiwanese Parliamentary Friendship Group chairman Peter Osusky said.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said in a video that since the Formosa Club’s establishment, it has been a strong supporter of Taiwan on numerous international occasions.
“Its recent letter to the WHO director-general in support of Taiwan’s participation in the WHO is truly a morale booster for the people of Taiwan and we are deeply grateful for that,” he said.
Wu said that he looked forward to the timely discussion of Taiwan-related issues on the account.
The Formosa Club includes more than 100 parliamentarians from the European Parliament and the national parliaments of Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden and the UK.
OVERHAUL NEEDED: The government should improve its agricultural processing capabilities and expand to new markets to limit its reliance on China, an expert said China’s ban on Taiwanese pineapples was “unsurprising,” and Taiwan should have years ago altered its produce export strategies and target customers, experts said. China on Friday abruptly suspended imports of pineapples from Taiwan, saying that it had on multiple occasions discovered “harmful biological entities” on the fruit. Calling it an “unfriendly” move, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said that 99.79 percent of the pineapples sent to China since last year have met China’s import standards. Chiao Chun (焦鈞), the author of Fruits and Politics — A Recollection of Cross-strait Agricultural Interaction Over the Past Decade (水果政治學：兩岸農業交流十年回顧與展望), said that China’s announcement is clearly targeting
‘NOT COLD ENOUGH’: Schools are disregarding Premier Su Tseng-chang’s instruction that students may wear out-of-uniform clothing to stay warm, an association said An investigative report revealed that 72.5 percent of the nation’s senior-high schools and 95.6 percent of junior-high schools punish students for wearing unapproved winter clothes in contravention of educational guidelines, lawmakers and student rights advocates said yesterday. Speaking at a news conference at the Legislative Yuan, the Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy said there is an endemic disregard for the Ministry of Education’s regulations and that private schools are more likely to contravene ministry rules. The report is a compilation of 2,856 student reports about dress code reinforcement at 425 high schools and vocational high schools, the association said. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌)
DECADES OF INFLUENCE: Over the past 20 years, China has made inroads with Aborigines, funding political campaigns and trips, a legislator said Lawmakers have called on the National Security Bureau to investigate claims of pervasive Chinese influence among Aboriginal communities. Legislators pointed to a surge in communist propaganda and Chinese-funded projects over the past few years, which they say are aimed at infiltrating and buying political influence among Aboriginal communities. “China has for decades carried out wide-ranging ‘united front’ tactics and propaganda campaigns targeting Aborigines,” said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chen Ying (陳瑩), a member of the Puyuma community in Taitung County. “Now, they are influencing elections for local councilors and village chiefs, offering money for candidates to mount their campaigns, and to
DISSATISFACTION? If the referendums collect more than 700,000 signatures each, they would have gotten the most signatures in the shortest time, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) two referendum petitions — one on banning the importation of pork with traces of ractopamine and the other on holding referendums on the same day as national elections — had as of Thursday gathered 691,398 and 674,497 signatures respectively, the party said yesterday. If the petitions collect more than 700,000 signatures apiece, they would have garnered the most signatures in the shortest time since the Referendum Act (公民投票法) was amended in 2017, party officials said. The KMT proposed the “anti-ractopamine pork” or “food safety” referendum just days after President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) announcement on Aug. 28 last