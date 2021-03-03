Internal flight tests of jet trainers complete: AIDC

Staff writer, with CNA





The nation’s first indigenous advanced jet trainer has completed internal flight tests and is soon to enter operational testing, Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC) said yesterday.

The operational testing phase would be conducted with help from the air force to ensure that the new AT-5 meets the military’s needs, the Taichung-based firm said.

Two prototype trainers were used in the flight tests, which were conducted earlier in the day at the Ching Chuan Kang Air Base in Taichung, it said.

Aerospace Industrial Development Corp chairman Hu Kai-hung, center, poses with pilots after joining them in test flights of two new indigenous Yung Ying (“Brave Eagle”) advanced jet trainers in Taichung yesterday. Photo: CNA

One of the jets was copiloted by company chairman Hu Kai-hung (胡開宏), a retired fighter pilot who has served as deputy chief of the military’s general staff.

The capabilities of the trainer, codenamed Yung Ying (勇鷹, “Brave Eagle”), “has exceeded the public’s expectations,” Hu told reporters after the 40-minute flight.

For example, the copilot’s seat in the back is equipped with an ultra-high-definition 4K monitor, giving the copilot a clear view of the outside, he said.

Some defense experts have said that the trainer could be equipped with missiles for wartime use, but company vice president Bird Du (杜旭純) declined to comment on whether the jet could carry missiles.

Yesterday’s flight tests, which were open to the public, concluded AIDC’s internal testing of the two prototypes, the firm said.

A team of experts from the air force would soon join AIDC in Taichung to begin a series of operational tests and evaluations before the plane entered mass production, it said.

The advanced jet trainer project was initiated in 2017 to replace the military’s decades-old AT-3 trainer aircraft and F-5E/F trainers.

A prototype of the advanced trainer was unveiled in September 2019, while public test flights of the two prototypes were conducted in June and December last year.

AIDC said that it would build two more trainer jets by the end of this year and hand them over to the air force.

The military said that it is to take delivery of 66 trainer jets by 2026, as part of the nation’s efforts to become militarily self-reliant.