The Executive Yuan’s three main policy objectives for the new legislative session are to guarantee security, build a better economy, and foster opportunities for young people and future generations, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told lawmakers yesterday.

Taiwan’s defense industry has attracted NT$130 billion (US$4.59 billion) of investment, sharpening the competiveness of the young but flourishing industry, Su told the first plenary session.

Taiwan has launched the “most ambitious energy transition project in Asia,” Su said, adding that Taiwan has made much progress in establishing solar and wind power generation projects.

An ongoing project to upgrade high-voltage power lines from New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) to Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭) would stabilize northern Taiwan’s energy grid, while natural gas storage facilities are also being constructed to offer alternative sources of power generation, Su said.

The nation’s aerospace industry is slowly coming into its own and the passing of a draft bill on space development by the Legislative Yuan would do much to help foster the industry and potentially an aerospace-based economy, he said.

In terms of bettering the economy, Su said that the government has allocated NT$10 billion in angel funding and NT$60 billion in loans to assist companies researching or utilizing Internet of Things, artificial intelligence or big data applications.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange’s Taiwan Innovation Board and the Taipei Exchange’s Strategic Board — which are to be launched in the second half of the year — aim to bring more capital and investment to innovative research companies, including start-ups focused on the Internet of Things or artificial intelligence, biotech firms that have conducted phase 1 clinical trials for experimental products and firms with key component technologies.

Policies are in place to help raise all children from infancy to the age of six, Su said, adding that since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was first elected in 2016, funding for childcare has increased from NT$15.4 billion to NT$55.7 billion.

Next year, elementary and middle schools could generate their own solar power to operate air-conditioners, Su said.

The economy is forecast to grow 4.64 percent this year, the first time in seven years it would reach 4 percent, he said, citing the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics.

The government would continue to attract greater foreign investment, stimulate consumer spending, and increase exports and imports to bring about another prosperous era for the nation’s economy, he said.