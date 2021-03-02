FDA releases illustrated booklet on cosmetic safety

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday released a pamphlet describing correct and safe methods of applying cosmetic and care products, regulations and the science of how products achieve their effects.

The illustrated booklet contains about 80 pages and six chapters, including an introduction to the Statute for Control of Cosmetic Hygiene (化粧品衛生管理條例), as well as information on cosmetic and care product labels and how to read them.

It also explains how to safely test, apply and preserve cosmetic products to prevent spoilage and contamination.

The fourth chapter describes the mechanism behind how 10 types of common cosmetic and care products work to achieve their advertised effects, and how to choose products and apply them safely.

The fifth chapter addresses more than 40 common myths about face, hair and body products, as well as folk prescriptions, and the regulations that they are required to follow, while the last chapter comprises six comics to warn readers of common mistakes made in purchasing or using care products.

One of the myths is that washing hair with just warm water is enough to clean it, but the pamphlet says that this is “not totally correct,” as warm water only removes water-soluble substances, but not oil-based substances. Rinsing hair with warm water without using a cleansing product can make hair feel even greasier or stickier than unwashed hair, it says.

The comics also remind people that they cannot purchase more than 12 units of any type of specific-purpose cosmetic products for personal use, and no more than 36 in total, in other countries to bring back to Taiwan.

The e-book version is available on the FDA’s Web site, while the printed version is sold on the Web sites of National Bookstore (國家書店), Kingstone Bookstore and San Min Books, as well as Wunan Bookstore branches and National Bookstore’s shop in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山).