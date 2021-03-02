The Taiwan Creative Content Agency is seeking opportunities for international coproductions and investments of Taiwanese films at this year’s European Film Market, the agency said yesterday.
This year’s European Film Market, which started yesterday and runs until Friday, is being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said in a statement.
The agency’s participation in the trade fair is aimed at increasing international visibility of Taiwanese films, creating opportunities for international coproductions and investments in them, and connecting Taiwanese projects and film professionals with the international market, it said.
In addition to releasing an online catalog to recommend original and adapted works from Taiwan to international audiences, the agency would introduce its international coproduction and cofunding program to industry players from around the world at the fair’s Berlinale Co-Production Market, it said.
This year, a total of 39 Taiwanese films — ranging from feature films to documentaries, animations and virtual reality projects — signed up to participate in the European Film Market, the agency said.
They include director Giddens Ko’s (九把刀) latest film, Till We Meet Again (月老), starring Gingle Wang (王淨) and Kai Ko (柯震東); Man in Love (當男人戀愛時), which was adapted from a South Korean film of the same name and stars Ann Hsu (許瑋甯) and Roy Chiu (邱澤); and As We Like It (揭大歡喜), which retells William Shakespeare’s As You Like It and was selected for the International Film Festival Rotterdam’s Big Screen Competition, it said.
Sounds of Taiwan (聽見臺灣), which traces the process behind composer Bao Yuan-kai’s (鮑元愷) creation of Sketches of Taiwan (臺灣音畫), and City of Lost Things (廢棄之城), which was directed by Yee Chih-yen (易智言), produced by Lee Lieh (李烈) and won the Golden Horse Award for best animated feature last year, were among the other films highlighted by the agency.
To help more projects reach the international market, the agency would continue to optimize the content of its online pavilion and promote its international coproduction and cofunding program to seek more international funding and cooperation opportunities for the domestic film industry, agency chairperson Ting Hsiao-ching (丁曉菁) said.
The agency hopes these efforts will help the agency attract more European partners and expand its ties with the European market, she said.
