Japan’s Yoshitomo Nara to exhibit in three cities

Staff writer, with CNA





Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara is to hold a solo exhibition in Taipei this month as scheduled, as well as at two new locations in southern Taiwan after people there expressed an interest, one of the event’s organizers said.

The free exhibitions are to take place at the Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts in Taipei from March 12 to June 20, the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts in July, and the Tainan Art Museum in November, the General Association of Chinese Culture said, adding that this would be the first time that Miss Moonlight, a painting Nara finished last year, would be displayed overseas.

The painting, which made its debut at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo last summer, features a girl — a regular subject among Nara’s works of art — in a yellow top with her eyes closed.

Viewers would also be able to see the artist’s paintings on canvas and wooden boards, objects made of a variety of materials, and other works previously exhibited at the Mori Art Museum.

Nara, who was trained in Germany, is now in Taiwan to prepare the exhibition, the association said.

The association is organizing the exhibitions with the Yoshitomo Nara Foundation and the Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts.