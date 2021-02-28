TRA to install solar panels in Keelung, Kaohsiung, Taitung

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter





Solar panels on train depots in Kaohsiung, Keelung and Taitung County would soon generate up to 17.15 megawatts (MW), the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said.

To comply with the government’s policy on renewable energy generation, the railway operator has since 2017 been installing solar panels at its facilities across the nation, which also generates additional revenue, it said.

Solar panels have been installed on the roofs of the Chaojhou Coach Yard in Pingtung County, the Hualien Coach Yard and other buildings in Hualien and Taitung counties, generating up to 6.25MW, the TRA said.

It has in the past few weeks signed three new contracts for the installation of panels on depots in Kaohsiung and Keelung’s Qidu District (七堵), and on a depot and serveral other buildings near Taitung Railway Station, the TRA said.

The panels in Kaohsiung, for which the contract was signed on Jan. 25, would produce about 6.9MW, and those in Qidu would generate about 4MW, resulting in a total output of panels on TRA buildings of up to 17.15MW, the agency said.