From a crowded train of Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway system to a hustling claw machine store, 33 local artists have used scenes of daily life as inspiration for their work, sending a greeting from Taiwan to the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their works, which examine the altered meaning of “home” during the pandemic, are exhibited in a virtual exhibition in Taipei until Nov. 25.
The Chinese-English bilingual exhibition titled “Home Town Taiwan” aims to showcase Taiwan’s charm and distinctive scenery to a global audience, and soothe the homesick Taiwanese who live abroad and cannot visit their families due to pandemic-related restrictions, said the event’s organizer, the Ministry of Culture.
The works were originally to be exhibited at the Taiwan Academy in Houston, Texas, but due to the pandemic, the show was moved to Taipei, the ministry said.
The works reflect the physical and psychological distance between people around the globe who experience the same pandemic differently, the ministry said, adding that the works are showcased in virtual showrooms.
One of the showrooms features A Dream of Taipei MRT by illustrator Croter (洪添賢), in which a tuxedo-wearing cat is pictured surrounded by flamingos on a train.
Addressing those who enter the showroom, a voice says: “Perhaps you feel the ordinary days we used to live have now become a surreal dream? However, do not get frustrated. As long as there is hope and we don’t fall asleep, everything will turn better one day.”
Other showrooms feature scenes of daily life, including a stroll on a busy flower market before the Lunar New Year holiday and a person working from home in the company of a cat.
“Although Taiwan does not have the romantic vibes of Paris or the cityscape of New York, it is the place we live. It is our sweet home,” said illustrator Page Tsou (鄒駿昇), who curates the exhibition.
The exhibition aims to evoke the universal feeling of being at home and help the audience find a peaceful state of mind, he said.
To visit the exhibition, go to hometowntaiwan.culture.tw.
