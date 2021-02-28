Three nightclub executives were detained yesterday after prosecutors on Friday indicted 12 people, including police officers who allegedly accepted bribes and sex services from businesses in Taipei.
Taipei prosecutors listed several officers from the Zhongshan Police Precinct as suspects in the case.
They are accused of accepting more than NT$5 million (US$176,641 at the current exchange rate) between them in bribes from the proprietor of businesses in the area of Linsen N and Zhongshan N roads from 2013 to 2017, prosecutors said.
A bail court judge on Friday ruled that police officers Lee Kung-hua (李功華) and Chen Chun-an (陳俊安) should be detained, while Tseng Hsiao-chi (曾小琪), reportedly the owner of the Jialibao Group, and a businessman surnamed Yu (游) and an accountant surnamed Lin (林), who worked for Tseng, were detained yesterday.
Prosecutors indicted Tseng, her associates and staff for “offenses against sexual morality.”
They allegedly operated businesses offering sexual services and bribed public officials, prosecutors said.
Lee and Chen were charged with breaching the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例), with investigators saying that they received NT$20,000 each per month, and were given an additional NT$20,000 on each of three major traditional holidays each year.
Lee, Chen and other officers allegedly shielded businesses operated by the Jialibao Group from raids carried out by the police precinct and other law-enforcement groups.
Tseng reportedly operates several premises in the area, including the Fair Lady, Charming and Givenchy clubs.
Lee and Chen visited the clubs once or twice a month, sometimes paying for services, while on other occasions receiving discounts or paying nothing, prosecutors said.
The officers “have tainted the public’s respect for police and brought dishonor to the profession,” prosecutors said.
The investigation is ongoing, as other officers at the precinct have been implicated in the case, prosecutors said, adding that they are likely to announce further indictments in a separate case.
Prosecutors have been investigating police corruption linked to sex trade and businesses in the area, with raids and probes stretching back to 2018.
‘CORNERED ENEMY’: China’s rise is threatening peace and stability, and the US would aim to restrict it with help from allies in the Asia-Pacific, Soong Hseik-wen said A draft bill on protecting Taiwan from invasion is likely to be passed by the US Congress, but it remains to be seen how US President Joe Biden’s administration would implement the act if it is passed, Taiwanese academics said on Sunday. US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced the proposed Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which was shelved in September last year due to the impending US presidential election. Arthur Ding (丁樹範), a professor at National Chengchi University’s College of International Affairs, and Soong Hseik-wen (宋學文), a professor at National Chung Cheng University’s Graduate Institute
CHANGING IT UP: With Bopomofo rarely used outside of Taiwan, the lawmaker said that Romanization would help the government in its internationalization efforts Tainan City Councilor Lee Chi-wei (李啟維) yesterday called for the use of Romanized spellings to make Taiwanese dialects and languages internationally recognizable. Speaking at a news conference in Tainan to mark International Mother Language Day, Lee said the use of zhuyin fuhao (注音符號, Mandarin phonetic symbols commonly known as Bopomofo) made it difficult to promote interest in, or recognition of, the nation’s dialects and languages, as the system is not commonly used outside of Taiwan. “The legislature has already passed the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法), but under the current circumstances that act is like a candle in the wind,” he
‘NOT COLD ENOUGH’: Schools are disregarding Premier Su Tseng-chang’s instruction that students may wear out-of-uniform clothing to stay warm, an association said An investigative report revealed that 72.5 percent of the nation’s senior-high schools and 95.6 percent of junior-high schools punish students for wearing unapproved winter clothes in contravention of educational guidelines, lawmakers and student rights advocates said yesterday. Speaking at a news conference at the Legislative Yuan, the Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy said there is an endemic disregard for the Ministry of Education’s regulations and that private schools are more likely to contravene ministry rules. The report is a compilation of 2,856 student reports about dress code reinforcement at 425 high schools and vocational high schools, the association said. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌)
‘DECADES OF WORK’: Children born this year could see a human mission to the Red Planet during their lifetime, Yen Cheng said, adding that the only obstacle is money When NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on the surface of Mars on Thursday after a seven-month journey, a Taiwan-born engineer was preparing to guide its first movements on the Red Planet. Yen Cheng (嚴正), a 61-year-old graduate of National Tsing Hua University and a 20-year veteran at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, is taking part in his fourth Mars exploration mission with the agency’s Robot Interfaces and Visualization team, this time as its leader. Yen in a media interview described his expectations for the next few months as “living on Earth in Mars time.” As nighttime temperatures on Mars can drop