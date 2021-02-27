The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a life sentence for a man found guilty of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death and sexually assaulting her as she lay dying, in a case that dates back more than six years.
The sentence cannot be appealed, the Supreme Court said in its ruling against Chang Yen-wen (張彥文), 35, who was convicted of murder and other felonies when the Taipei District Court first heard the case in November 2016.
The Supreme Court ruling said that Chang and the 22-year-old woman, surnamed Lin (林), met online and began dating, but a few months later she told him they should give each other some space.
In September 2014, they went on a trip to Japan, but Chang was not happy with the distance she maintained between them, and he began to suspect that she was seeing someone else, court documents showed.
During the trip, Chang sexually assaulted Lin twice, and they broke up after returning to Taiwan, the court heard.
On the morning of Sept. 22, 2014, Chang stopped Lin outside her residence and begged her to make up with him, but when she did not respond, he stabbed her 47 times and sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.
Chang, a graduate of National Taiwan University, was arrested after eyewitnesses called police.
On Jan. 15, 2016, the Taipei District Court sentenced Chang to life imprisonment, saying the death sentence was not warranted because he had confessed to the crime and was capable of rehabilitation.
Taipei prosecutors who had sought the death sentence appealed the ruling, and on April 11, 2017, the Taiwan High Court sentenced Chang to 15 years for murder, and another six years and six months for sexual assault and desecration of a corpse, with the latter sentence not subject to appeal.
In its ruling, the High Court said it took into consideration Chang’s remorse over his actions and his willingness to compensate the victim’s family. Prosecutors again appealed, and the Supreme Court sent the case back to the High Court, asking for a review of the homicide sentence.
On June 17, 2020, the High Court sentenced Chang to life imprisonment, saying that he had committed a brutal murder and that monetary compensation could not heal the pain of the victim’s family.
The case was appealed again in the Supreme Court, which upheld the life sentence in the final ruling.
‘CORNERED ENEMY’: China’s rise is threatening peace and stability, and the US would aim to restrict it with help from allies in the Asia-Pacific, Soong Hseik-wen said A draft bill on protecting Taiwan from invasion is likely to be passed by the US Congress, but it remains to be seen how US President Joe Biden’s administration would implement the act if it is passed, Taiwanese academics said on Sunday. US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced the proposed Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which was shelved in September last year due to the impending US presidential election. Arthur Ding (丁樹範), a professor at National Chengchi University’s College of International Affairs, and Soong Hseik-wen (宋學文), a professor at National Chung Cheng University’s Graduate Institute
CHANGING IT UP: With Bopomofo rarely used outside of Taiwan, the lawmaker said that Romanization would help the government in its internationalization efforts Tainan City Councilor Lee Chi-wei (李啟維) yesterday called for the use of Romanized spellings to make Taiwanese dialects and languages internationally recognizable. Speaking at a news conference in Tainan to mark International Mother Language Day, Lee said the use of zhuyin fuhao (注音符號, Mandarin phonetic symbols commonly known as Bopomofo) made it difficult to promote interest in, or recognition of, the nation’s dialects and languages, as the system is not commonly used outside of Taiwan. “The legislature has already passed the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法), but under the current circumstances that act is like a candle in the wind,” he
‘NOT COLD ENOUGH’: Schools are disregarding Premier Su Tseng-chang’s instruction that students may wear out-of-uniform clothing to stay warm, an association said An investigative report revealed that 72.5 percent of the nation’s senior-high schools and 95.6 percent of junior-high schools punish students for wearing unapproved winter clothes in contravention of educational guidelines, lawmakers and student rights advocates said yesterday. Speaking at a news conference at the Legislative Yuan, the Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy said there is an endemic disregard for the Ministry of Education’s regulations and that private schools are more likely to contravene ministry rules. The report is a compilation of 2,856 student reports about dress code reinforcement at 425 high schools and vocational high schools, the association said. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌)
‘DECADES OF WORK’: Children born this year could see a human mission to the Red Planet during their lifetime, Yen Cheng said, adding that the only obstacle is money When NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on the surface of Mars on Thursday after a seven-month journey, a Taiwan-born engineer was preparing to guide its first movements on the Red Planet. Yen Cheng (嚴正), a 61-year-old graduate of National Tsing Hua University and a 20-year veteran at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, is taking part in his fourth Mars exploration mission with the agency’s Robot Interfaces and Visualization team, this time as its leader. Yen in a media interview described his expectations for the next few months as “living on Earth in Mars time.” As nighttime temperatures on Mars can drop