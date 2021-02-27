While coffee farms in the Alishan (阿里山) area are gaining nationwide reputation, the local branch of the Tourism Bureau aims to promote local farming to coffee professionals nationwide and coffee-loving tourists.
The bureau has invited coffee professionals to stay at 20 local coffee farms from Monday to April 28, to learn about region-specific techniques.
The campaign aims to capitalize on the growing reputation of coffee from the scenic area, boosted by local growers winning 14 out of 20 awards at last year’s Taiwan International Coffee Show, said Chang Shu-feng (張淑楓), an official at the bureau’s Alishan branch office.
“Instead of holding a matchmaking event for businesses, we thought why not turn the demand for such an event into a short vacation for coffee professionals?” Chang said.
The program offers 100 coffee professionals the chance to stay at the farms for about two months, where they would harvest and roast coffee beans, and support the local farmers, who would serve as their guides to the area.
The bureau is confident that there is enough demand among the nation’s coffee professionals to fill all openings, Chang said, adding that the registration fee is NT$50,000 and participants would have to pay for their accommodation.
The tour is a win-win situation for all those involved, she said.
The bureau and the Chiayi County Coffee Industry Association would help farmers and other industry professionals establish long-term cooperation, Chang said.
The program can be seen as a research-and-development opportunity, and to help increase the profitability of Alishan coffee, she said.
Chang hopes that participants would post about their experience on social media, adding that this would help local tourism.
“We offer travel packages featuring coffee events tailored to a wide variety of needs,” she said.
Separately, a hotel operator on the Matsu archipelago aims to make local liquor production the centerpiece of his offerings.
Liu Hao-chen (劉浩晨), owner of a hotel in Lienchiang County’s Nangan Township (南竿), has invited industry professionals to hold liquor tastings for local residents.
Although Gaoliang liquor is the speciality of the islands, drinking culture is universal, Liu said.
“We can capitalize on the famous local Gaoliang,” he said.
Tastings of local cuisine, which often features Gaoliang, would also be held, Liu said.
‘CORNERED ENEMY’: China’s rise is threatening peace and stability, and the US would aim to restrict it with help from allies in the Asia-Pacific, Soong Hseik-wen said A draft bill on protecting Taiwan from invasion is likely to be passed by the US Congress, but it remains to be seen how US President Joe Biden’s administration would implement the act if it is passed, Taiwanese academics said on Sunday. US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced the proposed Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which was shelved in September last year due to the impending US presidential election. Arthur Ding (丁樹範), a professor at National Chengchi University’s College of International Affairs, and Soong Hseik-wen (宋學文), a professor at National Chung Cheng University’s Graduate Institute
CHANGING IT UP: With Bopomofo rarely used outside of Taiwan, the lawmaker said that Romanization would help the government in its internationalization efforts Tainan City Councilor Lee Chi-wei (李啟維) yesterday called for the use of Romanized spellings to make Taiwanese dialects and languages internationally recognizable. Speaking at a news conference in Tainan to mark International Mother Language Day, Lee said the use of zhuyin fuhao (注音符號, Mandarin phonetic symbols commonly known as Bopomofo) made it difficult to promote interest in, or recognition of, the nation’s dialects and languages, as the system is not commonly used outside of Taiwan. “The legislature has already passed the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法), but under the current circumstances that act is like a candle in the wind,” he
‘NOT COLD ENOUGH’: Schools are disregarding Premier Su Tseng-chang’s instruction that students may wear out-of-uniform clothing to stay warm, an association said An investigative report revealed that 72.5 percent of the nation’s senior-high schools and 95.6 percent of junior-high schools punish students for wearing unapproved winter clothes in contravention of educational guidelines, lawmakers and student rights advocates said yesterday. Speaking at a news conference at the Legislative Yuan, the Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy said there is an endemic disregard for the Ministry of Education’s regulations and that private schools are more likely to contravene ministry rules. The report is a compilation of 2,856 student reports about dress code reinforcement at 425 high schools and vocational high schools, the association said. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌)
‘DECADES OF WORK’: Children born this year could see a human mission to the Red Planet during their lifetime, Yen Cheng said, adding that the only obstacle is money When NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on the surface of Mars on Thursday after a seven-month journey, a Taiwan-born engineer was preparing to guide its first movements on the Red Planet. Yen Cheng (嚴正), a 61-year-old graduate of National Tsing Hua University and a 20-year veteran at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, is taking part in his fourth Mars exploration mission with the agency’s Robot Interfaces and Visualization team, this time as its leader. Yen in a media interview described his expectations for the next few months as “living on Earth in Mars time.” As nighttime temperatures on Mars can drop