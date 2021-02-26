The Taipei District Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of snack food producer Kuai Kuai Co (乖乖) in a lawsuit arising from a tainted oil scandal, ordering Ting Hsin Oil and Fat Industrial Co (頂新製油實業) to pay NT$9.8 million (US$346,829) in compensation for revenue loss and expenditure resulting from product recalls.
The ruling can be appealed.
Kuai Kuai filed the lawsuit in 2017 seeking compensation after having to recall two snack products, following a consumer health scare from a series of adulterated food and tainted oil scandals in 2013 and 2014, embroiling a number of food material suppliers and end producers, including Ting Hsin Oil and Wei Chuan Foods Corp (味全食品), both members of the food conglomerate Ting Hsin International Group (頂新國際集團).
The district court cited the guilty rulings against Ting Hsin Oil in other lawsuits, which found the company in serious contravention of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法).
Kuai Kuai officials said Ting Hsin Oil had breached its contract by supplying imported animal feed-grade oil from Vietnam that was not approved for human consumption, which ended up in the company’s snack products.
Health authorities in late 2014 ordered the recall of food items containing tainted oil ingredients, including Kuai Kuai’s Five-Spices Flavored Corn Puffs (五香口味) and Peacock Fish Crackers (孔雀香酥脆香魚).
Wei Ying-chung (魏應充), the former chairman of Ting Hsin Oil and Wei Chuan Foods Corp, was in July 2017 found guilty of breaching the food safety act in one of the several lawsuits against him, and was sentenced to two years in prison, district court judges said in their ruling.
He was granted an early parole in December 2018.
Former Ting Hsin Oil general manager Chen Mao-chia (陳茂嘉) was also convicted and fined NT$3.59 million, the judges said.
Yesterday’s ruling ordering Ting Hsin Oil to pay NT$9.8 million in damages fell far short of the NT$58.72 million demanded by Kuai Kuai.
Kuai Kuai said the amount of damages it sought was based on its calculation of the loss of public trust in its products, as well as the cost of recalls, including transportation, handling, storage and disposal, and revenue loss.
Ting Hsin Oil released a statement saying it had provided new evidence and documents as proof that the oil it supplied came from healthy hogs and was suitable for human consumption.
It added that it would consult its lawyers to decide whether to appeal the decision.
‘CORNERED ENEMY’: China’s rise is threatening peace and stability, and the US would aim to restrict it with help from allies in the Asia-Pacific, Soong Hseik-wen said A draft bill on protecting Taiwan from invasion is likely to be passed by the US Congress, but it remains to be seen how US President Joe Biden’s administration would implement the act if it is passed, Taiwanese academics said on Sunday. US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced the proposed Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which was shelved in September last year due to the impending US presidential election. Arthur Ding (丁樹範), a professor at National Chengchi University’s College of International Affairs, and Soong Hseik-wen (宋學文), a professor at National Chung Cheng University’s Graduate Institute
CHANGING IT UP: With Bopomofo rarely used outside of Taiwan, the lawmaker said that Romanization would help the government in its internationalization efforts Tainan City Councilor Lee Chi-wei (李啟維) yesterday called for the use of Romanized spellings to make Taiwanese dialects and languages internationally recognizable. Speaking at a news conference in Tainan to mark International Mother Language Day, Lee said the use of zhuyin fuhao (注音符號, Mandarin phonetic symbols commonly known as Bopomofo) made it difficult to promote interest in, or recognition of, the nation’s dialects and languages, as the system is not commonly used outside of Taiwan. “The legislature has already passed the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法), but under the current circumstances that act is like a candle in the wind,” he
CHINESE AGGRESSION: The bill seeks to empower Taiwan by calling for a free-trade pact and authorizing the US president to use military force to defend Taiwan US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced in the US Congress the Taiwan invasion prevention act, aiming to boost Taiwan’s ability to resist Chinese aggression. While the bill was introduced last year by Scott and former US representative Ted Yoho, it was not listed onto the formal agenda in the run-up to the US presidential election in November last year. “We can’t sit back and let Communist China continue to threaten our democratic ally Taiwan,” Scott, a Republican, wrote on Twitter, urging US President Joe Biden and other Democractic senators to “take a stand for democracy” and
Authorities in Taiwan and the US recently busted an international prostitution ring, and arrested three Taiwanese allegedly involved in trafficking women from Taiwan to the US and other countries. The Criminal Investigation Bureau in September last year received information from the American Institute in Taiwan on Taiwanese women allegedly involved in prostitution in the US, Lee Yang-chi (李泱輯), an officer in the bureau’s International Criminal Affairs Division, told a news conference in Taipei on Thursday. The bureau’s investigation led to the detention of three Taiwanese in Taipei earlier this month, including the alleged ring leader, a 31-year-old woman surnamed Lin (林), Lee