The Czech Republic and Slovakia have expressed interest in boosting technological ties with Taiwan, as mutual visits have increased after Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil led a delegation to visit Taiwan in August last year.
The Czech Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei yesterday posted a photograph on Facebook from a meeting between Marie Leflerova, head of the office’s science and technological section, and Franz Cheng (陳明智), director of the National Applied Research Laboratories’ (NARL) International Affairs Office.
“He [Cheng] was very interested in the excellent research infrastructures in the [Czech Republic] and was thrilled by the considerable interest in cooperation from the institutes of the Czech Academy of Sciences and universities,” the Czech office wrote on Facebook.
Photo: Screen grab from Facebook
“We are pleased to have agreed on a number of joint activities to support research cooperation,” it said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed bilateral interactions across the industrial, government and academic sectors.
Czech Academy of Sciences vice president Zdenek Havlas and Czech Space Alliance chairman Petr Bares were among the delegation led by Vystrcil, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.
Photo: Screen grab from Facebook
During their stay in Taiwan, the academy signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Space Organization (NSPO), which is part of the NARL, Ou said.
Last month, the Taipei-based International Economic Cooperation Association held an online forum on the space technology industry, which was attended by members at home and in Prague, she said.
Meanwhile, the Slovak Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei on Monday wrote on Facebook that it is exploring opportunities to cooperate with Taiwan in the space industry.
It shared photographs of its office members visiting the NSPO headquarters at the Hsinchu Science Park.
“Slovak companies Decent and 3IPK were also present with us,” the Slovak office wrote.
They visited the NSPO mainly to learn about its development orientation, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Wednesday.
The two sides exchanged opinions on system integration and developments related to space technology, it said.
