Tainan judge fined year’s salary over work absences

Staff writer, with CNA





A Tainan judge yesterday was fined a year’s salary by the Judicial Yuan’s Disciplinary Court after he was found to have repeatedly been absent without leave to go fishing or gardening.

Chu Chung-he (朱中和), 62, of the Tainan District Court, was told to pay the fine after he was impeached by the Control Yuan a year ago for being absent from duty during working hours on at least four occasions in 2018 and 2019, the court said.

The ruling can be appealed.

Chu was accused by his peers of repeatedly being absent and the Control Yuan launched a probe in late 2018.

It kept track of Chu for four periods: Nov. 5-9, 2018; March 18-22, 2019; April 24-29, 2019; and June 23-29, 2019.

Among the 23 days, Chu was absent from work on 15 days, investigators said.

On March 19, 2019, Chu was in the office for 3 hours, 20 minutes before he left to go fishing and plant vegetables, the Control Yuan said.

Despite only being in the office for a few hours, Chu nevertheless filed for four hours of overtime that day, it said.

Chu told the court that his frequent unauthorized absences were for relaxation.

The Control Yuan impeached Chu in a 9-0 vote on May 14 last year.

It then handed the case to the court to determine a punishment.