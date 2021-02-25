Sun Yat-sen hall renovation begins

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of a NT$1.6 billion (US$56.53 million) renovation project.

The project, which is to include upgrades to the site’s building and landscape, would be the largest renovation the memorial has undergone since its completion in 1972, Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) said.

The main highlight of the project would be an attempt to recreate the essence of late architect Wang Da-hong’s (王大閎) original design, Lee said.

Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te, front fourth right, and others hold spades during a groundbreaking ceremony for renovations at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei’s Xinyi District yesterday. Photo: CNA

The memorial hall has been an important cultural landmark providing space for people to relax and a must-see attraction for foreign tourists, he said.

It is a symbol of the nation’s cultural spirit, and home to many cultural activities and content, he said.

The renovation is to begin with landscaping work at Zhongshan Park (中山公園), where the memorial is located, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year, the ministry said in a statement.

The next stage of the project would see upgrades to the memorial’s auditorium and surrounding facilities, it said.

The project was approved by the Executive Yuan in January 2016, and a revised plan was passed in August last year, it added.

Construction would be carried out in sections, memorial director-general Wang Lan-sheng (王蘭生) said, adding that most of the park would remain open to the public during renovation.

Part of the plan is to turn a fountain into a reflecting pool, he said.

Quality and safety would be of special concern during the project, he said.

Staff at the memorial hall are considering organizing a wider range of activities and performances inside Zhongshan Park after the project is completed, the ministry said.