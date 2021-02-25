The Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of a NT$1.6 billion (US$56.53 million) renovation project.
The project, which is to include upgrades to the site’s building and landscape, would be the largest renovation the memorial has undergone since its completion in 1972, Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) said.
The main highlight of the project would be an attempt to recreate the essence of late architect Wang Da-hong’s (王大閎) original design, Lee said.
Photo: CNA
The memorial hall has been an important cultural landmark providing space for people to relax and a must-see attraction for foreign tourists, he said.
It is a symbol of the nation’s cultural spirit, and home to many cultural activities and content, he said.
The renovation is to begin with landscaping work at Zhongshan Park (中山公園), where the memorial is located, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year, the ministry said in a statement.
The next stage of the project would see upgrades to the memorial’s auditorium and surrounding facilities, it said.
The project was approved by the Executive Yuan in January 2016, and a revised plan was passed in August last year, it added.
Construction would be carried out in sections, memorial director-general Wang Lan-sheng (王蘭生) said, adding that most of the park would remain open to the public during renovation.
Part of the plan is to turn a fountain into a reflecting pool, he said.
Quality and safety would be of special concern during the project, he said.
Staff at the memorial hall are considering organizing a wider range of activities and performances inside Zhongshan Park after the project is completed, the ministry said.
‘CORNERED ENEMY’: China’s rise is threatening peace and stability, and the US would aim to restrict it with help from allies in the Asia-Pacific, Soong Hseik-wen said A draft bill on protecting Taiwan from invasion is likely to be passed by the US Congress, but it remains to be seen how US President Joe Biden’s administration would implement the act if it is passed, Taiwanese academics said on Sunday. US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced the proposed Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which was shelved in September last year due to the impending US presidential election. Arthur Ding (丁樹範), a professor at National Chengchi University’s College of International Affairs, and Soong Hseik-wen (宋學文), a professor at National Chung Cheng University’s Graduate Institute
CHANGING IT UP: With Bopomofo rarely used outside of Taiwan, the lawmaker said that Romanization would help the government in its internationalization efforts Tainan City Councilor Lee Chi-wei (李啟維) yesterday called for the use of Romanized spellings to make Taiwanese dialects and languages internationally recognizable. Speaking at a news conference in Tainan to mark International Mother Language Day, Lee said the use of zhuyin fuhao (注音符號, Mandarin phonetic symbols commonly known as Bopomofo) made it difficult to promote interest in, or recognition of, the nation’s dialects and languages, as the system is not commonly used outside of Taiwan. “The legislature has already passed the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法), but under the current circumstances that act is like a candle in the wind,” he
CULTURAL CAPITAL: Taiwanese can act as ambassadors while teaching in the US, by exchanging views with their colleagues and friends, one Mandarin teacher said Most US students take Chinese classes because they want to know more about China, but Taiwanese teachers can make a change with more flexible pedagogic approaches and cultural exchanges, two local teachers said. Since the US last year canceled its Fulbright programs with China and Hong Kong, Taiwan has been granted a larger quota of scholarships, including the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Fulbright Program, which is funded by the US Department of State and comanaged in Taiwan by the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange. American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen last month encouraged Taiwan to fill the gap left by the closures
CHINESE AGGRESSION: The bill seeks to empower Taiwan by calling for a free-trade pact and authorizing the US president to use military force to defend Taiwan US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced in the US Congress the Taiwan invasion prevention act, aiming to boost Taiwan’s ability to resist Chinese aggression. While the bill was introduced last year by Scott and former US representative Ted Yoho, it was not listed onto the formal agenda in the run-up to the US presidential election in November last year. “We can’t sit back and let Communist China continue to threaten our democratic ally Taiwan,” Scott, a Republican, wrote on Twitter, urging US President Joe Biden and other Democractic senators to “take a stand for democracy” and