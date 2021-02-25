Children of one Taiwanese and one Chinese parent who were unable to spend the required time in Taiwan last year to keep their residence visas are to get a reprieve from the rule, the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) said on Tuesday.
Children with Chinese passports of Taiwanese-Chinese couples are eligible for a special long-term residence permits or long-term permits to visit relatives in Taiwan if they have been in Taiwan for at least 183 days each year for two or four consecutive years — depending on which visa they hold, the ministry said in a news release.
However, because of an entry ban on Chinese from Jan. 26 to Aug. 24 last year, imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, many of them could not meet the requirement last year, the ministry said.
To help those affected, the ministry would extend the period during which the requirement must be met by 211 days, the time the entry ban was in place, it said.
For example, a person who left Taiwan shortly before the ban was imposed and was unable to return would have until July 30 — the 211th day of this year — to meet the requirement for last year, the ministry said.
Days spent in Taiwan before that day would count for this year and last year, it said, adding that no permanent changes to the requirements are planned.
