MOE opens centers to help students choose careers

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Two new centers have opened in Taichung and Hsinchu City for junior-high school students to explore and experience various career options, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

One center opened at the Taichung Municipal Anhe Junior High School at the end of last year, and the other opened at the Hsinchu Chien Hwa Junior High School last month, the ministry said.

Since 2016, the K-12 Education Administration has collaborated with local governments to create regional Career Exploration and Experience Education centers aimed at promoting understanding of various professions among elementary and junior-high school students, it said.

The centers plan a variety of courses to open up students’ imaginations about possible careers, it said.

The centers serve students in grades five through nine, it said, adding that programs are offered during the academic year, as well as during summer and winter breaks.

As of last year, 45 centers, including nine in rural areas, have been approved for establishment, while 38 have already been completed, it added.

The new center in Taichung features a space where students can experience working in beauty, hairdressing, modeling and costume design, the ministry said.

At the new Hsinchu center, students can learn how to make hand sanitizers, work with smart home appliances and interact with a smart robot, it said.

Other examples of Career Exploration and Experience Education centers across the nation include a facility at Keelung Municipal Ding Nei Junior High School with a black box theater, and another at Puli Junior High School in Nantou County with a simulated television studio for students to experience the careers of news anchors and other media professionals, it said.

Inspired by the local culture, the center at Taitung Hsin-Kang Junior High School has developed activities for students related to the fishing industry, it said.

The centers provide a simulated environment for improving students’ knowledge about jobs and the workplace, it said, adding that as new centers open, students would be given more opportunities to explore different careers.

The centers are also intended to foster a positive working attitude and professional values in students, it said.