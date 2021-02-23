Two new centers have opened in Taichung and Hsinchu City for junior-high school students to explore and experience various career options, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.
One center opened at the Taichung Municipal Anhe Junior High School at the end of last year, and the other opened at the Hsinchu Chien Hwa Junior High School last month, the ministry said.
Since 2016, the K-12 Education Administration has collaborated with local governments to create regional Career Exploration and Experience Education centers aimed at promoting understanding of various professions among elementary and junior-high school students, it said.
The centers plan a variety of courses to open up students’ imaginations about possible careers, it said.
The centers serve students in grades five through nine, it said, adding that programs are offered during the academic year, as well as during summer and winter breaks.
As of last year, 45 centers, including nine in rural areas, have been approved for establishment, while 38 have already been completed, it added.
The new center in Taichung features a space where students can experience working in beauty, hairdressing, modeling and costume design, the ministry said.
At the new Hsinchu center, students can learn how to make hand sanitizers, work with smart home appliances and interact with a smart robot, it said.
Other examples of Career Exploration and Experience Education centers across the nation include a facility at Keelung Municipal Ding Nei Junior High School with a black box theater, and another at Puli Junior High School in Nantou County with a simulated television studio for students to experience the careers of news anchors and other media professionals, it said.
Inspired by the local culture, the center at Taitung Hsin-Kang Junior High School has developed activities for students related to the fishing industry, it said.
The centers provide a simulated environment for improving students’ knowledge about jobs and the workplace, it said, adding that as new centers open, students would be given more opportunities to explore different careers.
The centers are also intended to foster a positive working attitude and professional values in students, it said.
CULTURAL CAPITAL: Taiwanese can act as ambassadors while teaching in the US, by exchanging views with their colleagues and friends, one Mandarin teacher said Most US students take Chinese classes because they want to know more about China, but Taiwanese teachers can make a change with more flexible pedagogic approaches and cultural exchanges, two local teachers said. Since the US last year canceled its Fulbright programs with China and Hong Kong, Taiwan has been granted a larger quota of scholarships, including the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Fulbright Program, which is funded by the US Department of State and comanaged in Taiwan by the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange. American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen last month encouraged Taiwan to fill the gap left by the closures
Police in Tainan yesterday questioned three people in connection with a street brawl that left one man dead. A man surnamed Wang (王), 31, was on Tuesday stabbed to death after a “drug-fueled sex party” at a motel in the city’s Anping District (安平), allegedly by members of a gang headed by a man surnamed Tseng (曾), police said. Wang and a friend had booked rooms and female escorts, when one of the escorts informed Tseng of Wang’s visit, as Tseng was looking for him over a financial dispute, they said. As Tseng suspected that Wang was in the possession of controlled substances,
CHINESE AGGRESSION: The bill seeks to empower Taiwan by calling for a free-trade pact and authorizing the US president to use military force to defend Taiwan US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced in the US Congress the Taiwan invasion prevention act, aiming to boost Taiwan’s ability to resist Chinese aggression. While the bill was introduced last year by Scott and former US representative Ted Yoho, it was not listed onto the formal agenda in the run-up to the US presidential election in November last year. “We can’t sit back and let Communist China continue to threaten our democratic ally Taiwan,” Scott, a Republican, wrote on Twitter, urging US President Joe Biden and other Democractic senators to “take a stand for democracy” and
CHANGING IT UP: With Bopomofo rarely used outside of Taiwan, the lawmaker said that Romanization would help the government in its internationalization efforts Tainan City Councilor Lee Chi-wei (李啟維) yesterday called for the use of Romanized spellings to make Taiwanese dialects and languages internationally recognizable. Speaking at a news conference in Tainan to mark International Mother Language Day, Lee said the use of zhuyin fuhao (注音符號, Mandarin phonetic symbols commonly known as Bopomofo) made it difficult to promote interest in, or recognition of, the nation’s dialects and languages, as the system is not commonly used outside of Taiwan. “The legislature has already passed the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法), but under the current circumstances that act is like a candle in the wind,” he