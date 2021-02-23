The National Health Research Institutes (NHRI) are in talks with Taiwanese companies to produce a unique nanomaterial found to reduce the side effects of obesity treatment drugs, an NHRI researcher said yesterday.
Lo Leu-wei (羅履維), an Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Nanomedicine researcher, said that his team has developed a unique nanomaterial — using mesoporous silica nanoparticles (MSNs) — to reduce the side effects of lipase inhibitor-based obesity treatment medications.
The NHRI is in talks with three Taiwanese firms to mass produce MSNs, he said.
Photo: CNA
Calling obesity a disease of modern civilization, Lo, citing WHO data, said that obese people comprise 40 percent of the global population.
Health Promotion Administration data show that 26.7 percent of Taiwanese were classified as obese in 2018.
Obesity can cause many chronic diseases, making weight control one of the world’s most urgent health issues, he said.
Most diet pills on the market contain orlistat, a lipase inhibitor that reduces the degradation and absorption of gastrointestinal fat, resulting in excess fat being excreted from the large intestine.
Drugs such as orlistat are often associated with unpleasant side effects, such as diarrhea and oily stool, Lo said.
However, the high surface area of MSNs maximize their oil absorption and gelatinization capabilities, he said.
The silicon dioxide that comprises MSNs is also biocompatible, and has been widely utilized in food additives and as an antacid in gastrointestinal medications, he added.
These characteristics make MSNs attractive to use in conjunction with drugs such as orlistat, he said.
Once approved by the Food and Drug Administration, MSNs could be used as a part of combination therapy with orlistat or as a dietary supplement, he added.
The key concepts and technologies relevant to the creation of the nanomaterial have already won several awards in Taiwan and have been granted patent rights in Taiwan, Canada, China, the EU and the US.
CULTURAL CAPITAL: Taiwanese can act as ambassadors while teaching in the US, by exchanging views with their colleagues and friends, one Mandarin teacher said Most US students take Chinese classes because they want to know more about China, but Taiwanese teachers can make a change with more flexible pedagogic approaches and cultural exchanges, two local teachers said. Since the US last year canceled its Fulbright programs with China and Hong Kong, Taiwan has been granted a larger quota of scholarships, including the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Fulbright Program, which is funded by the US Department of State and comanaged in Taiwan by the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange. American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen last month encouraged Taiwan to fill the gap left by the closures
Police in Tainan yesterday questioned three people in connection with a street brawl that left one man dead. A man surnamed Wang (王), 31, was on Tuesday stabbed to death after a “drug-fueled sex party” at a motel in the city’s Anping District (安平), allegedly by members of a gang headed by a man surnamed Tseng (曾), police said. Wang and a friend had booked rooms and female escorts, when one of the escorts informed Tseng of Wang’s visit, as Tseng was looking for him over a financial dispute, they said. As Tseng suspected that Wang was in the possession of controlled substances,
CHINESE AGGRESSION: The bill seeks to empower Taiwan by calling for a free-trade pact and authorizing the US president to use military force to defend Taiwan US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced in the US Congress the Taiwan invasion prevention act, aiming to boost Taiwan’s ability to resist Chinese aggression. While the bill was introduced last year by Scott and former US representative Ted Yoho, it was not listed onto the formal agenda in the run-up to the US presidential election in November last year. “We can’t sit back and let Communist China continue to threaten our democratic ally Taiwan,” Scott, a Republican, wrote on Twitter, urging US President Joe Biden and other Democractic senators to “take a stand for democracy” and
CHANGING IT UP: With Bopomofo rarely used outside of Taiwan, the lawmaker said that Romanization would help the government in its internationalization efforts Tainan City Councilor Lee Chi-wei (李啟維) yesterday called for the use of Romanized spellings to make Taiwanese dialects and languages internationally recognizable. Speaking at a news conference in Tainan to mark International Mother Language Day, Lee said the use of zhuyin fuhao (注音符號, Mandarin phonetic symbols commonly known as Bopomofo) made it difficult to promote interest in, or recognition of, the nation’s dialects and languages, as the system is not commonly used outside of Taiwan. “The legislature has already passed the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法), but under the current circumstances that act is like a candle in the wind,” he