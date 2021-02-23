The Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) is working with the Central Weather Bureau to install more fog detectors along the Sibin Expressway (Highway 61) after two people died and eight were injured in a multiple-vehicle collision on Sunday morning.
A preliminary investigation by the police showed that the deadly accident on a section between Yunlin and Chiayi counties was mainly caused by low visibility due to dense fog.
The highway authority faced criticism yesterday for only having one fog detector installed along the 301.8km north-south expressway.
It installed the detector in a section in Miaoli County about two years ago because of its proximity to the Baishatun (白沙屯) area, where fog often occurs, agency traffic management division head Hsueh Tsan-tian (薛讚添) said yesterday.
When the device detects that visibility in the section has fallen below 200m, it sends an alert to the traffic control center, which then uses electronic message boards along the road to tell drivers to reduce their speed.
“We will discuss with Central Weather Bureau officials about where additional fog detectors should be installed,” Hsueh said. “If we are short of funding, we will prioritize the installation of the devices.”
In addition to fog detectors, the highway authority plans to install more closed-circuit television cameras, traffic volume detectors, electronic message boards and other devices to enhance safety on the expressway, he said.
The agency would need to budget an estimated NT$200 million to NT$300 million (US$7.1 million to US$10.6 million) to purchase the equipment, he said, adding that it would not be able to finish the installation until 2024.
Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) yesterday approved a plan to enhance drivers’ safety on the Sibin Expressway, including by installing 16 visibility meters along the expressway and five other measures.
The agency also has fog detectors along Highway 7 in Taoyuan’s Fusing District (復興).
However, transportation experts said that installing more fog detectors alone would not prevent incidents such as Sunday’s pileup.
“The devices should mainly be used to issue warnings to drivers who are not yet on the road or who are about to pass through a section with low visibility, so that they can consider changing their travel routes. Drivers who are already in the fog should know what to do to stay safe, and they should not blame it all on the weather when accidents occur,” said Chang Sheng-hsiung (張勝雄), a professor in Tamkang University’s department of transportation management.
Having multiple fog detectors would not make driving on the expressway safer, he said, adding that the right way of driving through a section with low visibility is to gradually reduce speed and not slam on the brakes or stop the vehicle immediately.
Drivers should maintain a safe following distance when operating vehicles in fog, heavy rain or at night, he said.
Tamkang University department of transportation management associate professor Luo Shiaw-shyan (羅孝賢) added that drivers should also remember to turn on their fog lights and hazard lights to protect themselves and alert other drivers.
CULTURAL CAPITAL: Taiwanese can act as ambassadors while teaching in the US, by exchanging views with their colleagues and friends, one Mandarin teacher said Most US students take Chinese classes because they want to know more about China, but Taiwanese teachers can make a change with more flexible pedagogic approaches and cultural exchanges, two local teachers said. Since the US last year canceled its Fulbright programs with China and Hong Kong, Taiwan has been granted a larger quota of scholarships, including the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Fulbright Program, which is funded by the US Department of State and comanaged in Taiwan by the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange. American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen last month encouraged Taiwan to fill the gap left by the closures
Police in Tainan yesterday questioned three people in connection with a street brawl that left one man dead. A man surnamed Wang (王), 31, was on Tuesday stabbed to death after a “drug-fueled sex party” at a motel in the city’s Anping District (安平), allegedly by members of a gang headed by a man surnamed Tseng (曾), police said. Wang and a friend had booked rooms and female escorts, when one of the escorts informed Tseng of Wang’s visit, as Tseng was looking for him over a financial dispute, they said. As Tseng suspected that Wang was in the possession of controlled substances,
CHINESE AGGRESSION: The bill seeks to empower Taiwan by calling for a free-trade pact and authorizing the US president to use military force to defend Taiwan US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced in the US Congress the Taiwan invasion prevention act, aiming to boost Taiwan’s ability to resist Chinese aggression. While the bill was introduced last year by Scott and former US representative Ted Yoho, it was not listed onto the formal agenda in the run-up to the US presidential election in November last year. “We can’t sit back and let Communist China continue to threaten our democratic ally Taiwan,” Scott, a Republican, wrote on Twitter, urging US President Joe Biden and other Democractic senators to “take a stand for democracy” and
CHANGING IT UP: With Bopomofo rarely used outside of Taiwan, the lawmaker said that Romanization would help the government in its internationalization efforts Tainan City Councilor Lee Chi-wei (李啟維) yesterday called for the use of Romanized spellings to make Taiwanese dialects and languages internationally recognizable. Speaking at a news conference in Tainan to mark International Mother Language Day, Lee said the use of zhuyin fuhao (注音符號, Mandarin phonetic symbols commonly known as Bopomofo) made it difficult to promote interest in, or recognition of, the nation’s dialects and languages, as the system is not commonly used outside of Taiwan. “The legislature has already passed the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法), but under the current circumstances that act is like a candle in the wind,” he