Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is scheduled to attend a forum tomorrow hosted by the National Policy Foundation, a think tank affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).
The event, which is to begin at 10am in Taipei, is part of a series of forums organized by the foundation called “Vision of Taiwan in 2030.”
Tomorrow’s discussion, titled “A Future That Cannot Be Afforded,” is to focus on topics including low pay, intergenerational justice and housing justice, the foundation said, adding that it would release the results of a related poll at the event.
Other people scheduled to attend include KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣); Wang Shu-mei (王淑美), a professor in National Taiwan University’s Department of Bio-Industry Communication and Development; and Hsin Ping-lung (辛炳隆), a professor in Chinese Culture University’s Department of Labor and Human Resources, it said.
KMT Deputy Secretary-General Ko Chih-en (柯志恩), a professor in Tamkang University’s Graduate Institute of Educational Psychology and Counseling, are the moderators, the foundation said, adding that seven youth representatives would participate in the discussion.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Alicia Wang (王育敏) said that New Power Party (NPP) Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) and NPP Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) were also invited, but declined to attend due to scheduling conflicts.
Taipei City Government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) yesterday said that the KMT had invited Ko, who is also the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) chairman, to discuss topics including low salaries and high housing prices, which are public issues.
Due to speculation that Ko’s attendance could imply future cooperation between the KMT and TPP, Chen said that public issues should be discussed with everyone in Taiwan, not only between the opposition parties, but also with the ruling party.
Ko and other political parties, including the New Power Party, received the KMT’s invitation before the Lunar New Year holiday, and the mayor believes that if discussing issues can benefit Taiwan, he is not opposed to cooperating with anyone, she said.
TPP spokesman Tsai Chun-wei (蔡峻維) said the TPP is a new political party that does not have any presumptions and has not stopped cooperating or communicating with other political parties, so Ko’s decision to attend the forum does not need to be attached to ideological labels.
The forum is being held to facilitate cross-party discussions on national governance and other public issues, so it should not be interpreted as cooperation between the two parties, he added.
The TPP’s Institute of National Governance had also invited Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) and former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮), of the pan-green camp, to be speakers, which at the time was seen as offering an olive branch to the Democratic Progressive Party, Tsai said, adding that the TPP would not be restricted by biased interpretations.
Additional reporting by Lee I-chia and CNA
CULTURAL CAPITAL: Taiwanese can act as ambassadors while teaching in the US, by exchanging views with their colleagues and friends, one Mandarin teacher said Most US students take Chinese classes because they want to know more about China, but Taiwanese teachers can make a change with more flexible pedagogic approaches and cultural exchanges, two local teachers said. Since the US last year canceled its Fulbright programs with China and Hong Kong, Taiwan has been granted a larger quota of scholarships, including the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Fulbright Program, which is funded by the US Department of State and comanaged in Taiwan by the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange. American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen last month encouraged Taiwan to fill the gap left by the closures
Police in Tainan yesterday questioned three people in connection with a street brawl that left one man dead. A man surnamed Wang (王), 31, was on Tuesday stabbed to death after a “drug-fueled sex party” at a motel in the city’s Anping District (安平), allegedly by members of a gang headed by a man surnamed Tseng (曾), police said. Wang and a friend had booked rooms and female escorts, when one of the escorts informed Tseng of Wang’s visit, as Tseng was looking for him over a financial dispute, they said. As Tseng suspected that Wang was in the possession of controlled substances,
CHINESE AGGRESSION: The bill seeks to empower Taiwan by calling for a free-trade pact and authorizing the US president to use military force to defend Taiwan US Senator Rick Scott and US Representative Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday reintroduced in the US Congress the Taiwan invasion prevention act, aiming to boost Taiwan’s ability to resist Chinese aggression. While the bill was introduced last year by Scott and former US representative Ted Yoho, it was not listed onto the formal agenda in the run-up to the US presidential election in November last year. “We can’t sit back and let Communist China continue to threaten our democratic ally Taiwan,” Scott, a Republican, wrote on Twitter, urging US President Joe Biden and other Democractic senators to “take a stand for democracy” and
CHANGING IT UP: With Bopomofo rarely used outside of Taiwan, the lawmaker said that Romanization would help the government in its internationalization efforts Tainan City Councilor Lee Chi-wei (李啟維) yesterday called for the use of Romanized spellings to make Taiwanese dialects and languages internationally recognizable. Speaking at a news conference in Tainan to mark International Mother Language Day, Lee said the use of zhuyin fuhao (注音符號, Mandarin phonetic symbols commonly known as Bopomofo) made it difficult to promote interest in, or recognition of, the nation’s dialects and languages, as the system is not commonly used outside of Taiwan. “The legislature has already passed the Development of National Languages Act (國家語言發展法), but under the current circumstances that act is like a candle in the wind,” he