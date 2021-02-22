Railway police to probe Web celebrity over snap

By Cheng Wei-chi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A photograph uploaded by Internet celebrity Lu Yen-hsin (呂妍芯) of herself walking on railway tracks could contravene the Railway Act (鐵路法), the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said on Saturday, adding that it has referred the case to the Railway Police Bureau.

Lu earlier in the day uploaded photos of herself — taken for a clothing brand — walking on a section of elevated railway near Pingtung County’s Nanjhou Township (南州).

The section of railway is still in use. The photos were discovered by railway enthusiasts and forwarded to the TRA.

According to Paragraph 2, Article 27 of the act, pedestrians and vehicles may not pass through railway tracks, bridges, tunnels or train stations that are not open to public use. Offenders face fines of NT$10,000 to NT$50,000.

The TRA urged people for the sake of their safety not to walk on or along railway tracks, adding that any person found or reported doing so would be reported to the bureau.

Lu on Saturday evening posted a message on Instagram apologizing “for having set a bad example” for the public.

The TRA said pedestrians have easy access to railway tracks in some sections and every year many people are struck by trains.

Every accident causes psychological trauma for the train drivers, which could accompany them throughout their lives, it said.

A message posted on a Facebook group of TRA drivers on Saturday said that a senior driver had during training described in great detail how they had run someone over 20 years ago.

The user said they at the time thought it would be impossible for someone to remember an incident with such clarity, but added that they later learned that it was possible after they became involved in an accident about six years ago.

“I remember with vivid clarity how they rushed before me, how they crouched before the train, and the sound of the impact. I remember everything,” the post said.

The user said that while a person had the freedom to disrespect their own life, they should not cause others to suffer with their actions.