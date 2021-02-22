Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns Myanmar violence

Staff writer, with CNA





The Burmese military’s violent crackdown on pro-democracy protesters is unacceptable to the democratic world, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The ministry in a statement said that the Burmese military’s use of lethal force against rallying crowds in Myanmar over the past few days has shocked the international community.

“Such actions are regrettable and are not acceptable to governments and people of democratic countries,” the ministry said.

Protesters sit around a banner with images of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, yesterday. Photo: AP

According to media reports, soldiers and police in Myanmar on Saturday fired on protesters who were demanding an end to military rule in the country, leaving at least two people dead and 20 injured.

As of press time last night, no Taiwanese in Myanmar have been reported harmed during the turmoil, the ministry said, citing information provided by Taiwan’s representative office there.

The ministry advised Taiwanese in Myanmar to stay alert and said that those in distress can contact Taiwan’s representative office at +95-9-257-257-575 for assistance.

Meanwhile, a China Airlines flight carrying 82 people, including 52 Taiwanese, from Myanmar arrived in Taipei yesterday afternoon.

The flight, the first of three that the airline arranged for Taiwanese in Myanmar who wished to return home, took off from the capital, Naypyidaw, at about 11am.