Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday used the social audio app Clubhouse for the first time to chat with the public about topics such as national defense and COVID-19 vaccines.
Ko logged on to the Clubhouse account of Taipei City Government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) for a “town hall meeting” with the public during lunchtime from his office at Taipei City Hall.
Ko, who doubles as Taiwan People’s Party chairman, was asked to comment on President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) plans to reshuffle top military and security officials in the Cabinet.
On Friday, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) announced that National Security Bureau Director-General Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) is to replace Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發), Yen is to become a National Security Council (NSC) consultant, Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) is to become the bureau’s director-general and NSC consultant Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) is to take over Chen’s post.
Ko said that he did not understand the reasons for the reshuffle, which seemed like a lot of “moving A to B, B to C and C to A.”
However, the assignments for Chen and Chiu Tai-san are more unusual, he added.
“The NSB usually deals with special agent investigations, but Chen does not have a background as a special agent, so why is he taking that post?” Ko said, adding that he also does not know what job experience Chiu Tai-san has that makes him a match for the Mainland Affairs Council.
However, Ko said that the posts are only aides to the president, and that the Presidential Office would still make the real policy decisions.
Asked about adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines reported in other countries, Ko said that those countries’ experiences would leave Taiwan well-educated by the time its vaccines arrive.
OUTDOOR PUSH: People who submit a collage of photos of themselves at each of the 12 pillars along the Taipei Grand Trail would also receive a souvenir towel The Taipei City Government is running a promotion throughout the year to encourage people to visit the Taipei Grand Trail (台北大縱走), a 92km hiking trail which is 1,120m above sea level at its highest point, and which runs through the mountains surrounding Taipei. The Taipei Grand Trail was launched by the Taipei Public Works Department’s Geotechnical Engineering Office in 2018, integrating more than 100 existing hiking trails that connect the five mountain areas surrounding the Taipei basin — the Datunshan (大屯山), Qixingshan (七星山), Wujhihshan (五指山), Nangangshan (南港山) and Ergeshan (二格山) areas. The trail is divided into seven sections, each ranging from 11km
CULTURAL CAPITAL: Taiwanese can act as ambassadors while teaching in the US, by exchanging views with their colleagues and friends, one Mandarin teacher said Most US students take Chinese classes because they want to know more about China, but Taiwanese teachers can make a change with more flexible pedagogic approaches and cultural exchanges, two local teachers said. Since the US last year canceled its Fulbright programs with China and Hong Kong, Taiwan has been granted a larger quota of scholarships, including the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Fulbright Program, which is funded by the US Department of State and comanaged in Taiwan by the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange. American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen last month encouraged Taiwan to fill the gap left by the closures
Police in Tainan yesterday questioned three people in connection with a street brawl that left one man dead. A man surnamed Wang (王), 31, was on Tuesday stabbed to death after a “drug-fueled sex party” at a motel in the city’s Anping District (安平), allegedly by members of a gang headed by a man surnamed Tseng (曾), police said. Wang and a friend had booked rooms and female escorts, when one of the escorts informed Tseng of Wang’s visit, as Tseng was looking for him over a financial dispute, they said. As Tseng suspected that Wang was in the possession of controlled substances,
Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) yesterday visited the Xianse Temple (先嗇宮) in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), vowing to unify the party and return it to power in 2024. Ma worshiped and gave red envelopes to temple visitors at the invitation of KMT Secretary-General Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍), who is also the temple’s chairman. Jiang and Jaw joined Ma at the temple, and their interactions were closely watched by the news media, as Jaw last week announced his bid to enter the KMT’s