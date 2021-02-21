Ko uses Clubhouse chat to hear constituents’ views

By Lee I-chia / Staff Reporter





Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday used the social audio app Clubhouse for the first time to chat with the public about topics such as national defense and COVID-19 vaccines.

Ko logged on to the Clubhouse account of Taipei City Government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) for a “town hall meeting” with the public during lunchtime from his office at Taipei City Hall.

Ko, who doubles as Taiwan People’s Party chairman, was asked to comment on President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) plans to reshuffle top military and security officials in the Cabinet.

On Friday, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) announced that National Security Bureau Director-General Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) is to replace Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發), Yen is to become a National Security Council (NSC) consultant, Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) is to become the bureau’s director-general and NSC consultant Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) is to take over Chen’s post.

Ko said that he did not understand the reasons for the reshuffle, which seemed like a lot of “moving A to B, B to C and C to A.”

However, the assignments for Chen and Chiu Tai-san are more unusual, he added.

“The NSB usually deals with special agent investigations, but Chen does not have a background as a special agent, so why is he taking that post?” Ko said, adding that he also does not know what job experience Chiu Tai-san has that makes him a match for the Mainland Affairs Council.

However, Ko said that the posts are only aides to the president, and that the Presidential Office would still make the real policy decisions.

Asked about adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines reported in other countries, Ko said that those countries’ experiences would leave Taiwan well-educated by the time its vaccines arrive.