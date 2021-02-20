Firecracker-loving Jack Russell in video uninjured

By Chen Chien-chih and Kayleigh Madjar





Staff reporter, with staff writer

The owner of a firecracker-loving Jack Russell terrier on Tuesday assured the public that the dog is uninjured, save for some scorched whiskers, after a video showing the dog carrying a lit firecracker went viral online.

In the video taken on Saturday last week, the terrier picks up the firecracker and carries it into the house of his owner’s family, spraying sparks throughout a room, until the owner rushes to take the dog back outside.

The dog then picks it up again and carries it into his dog house, leading online commentators to dub the brave terrier “Lord Handan of the dog world” in reference to the annual festival in Taitung County where people bombard volunteers dressed up as the deity of wealth with firecrackers.

The dog, named Hsiao Pu Tien (小不點), is owned by the family of Hsu Hsueh-fang (徐雪芳), head of the office for Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) in Taichung’s Wufeng District (霧峰).

Hsu said that five-year-old Hsiao Pu Tien usually lives with her father in Taoyuan and likes to catch mice.

Since he excitedly runs in circles any time he hears a firecracker, they always keep him inside when firecrackers are lit, she said, adding that they had no idea that he would try to pick them up.

Hsu said that they were all surprised when Hsiao Pu Tien ran outside to get the firecracker.

Hsu’s father jumped up quickly to get the firecracker, fearing that the dog would be injured, but never thought that the dog would run out again and take it into his own house, she said.

After the incident, they took Hsiao Pu Tien inside to check for injuries, but found only scorched whiskers, Hsu added.

The video was posted on Monday and quickly went viral with nearly 100,000 views within a day.

Hsu said that Hsiao Pu Tien would return to Taoyuan tomorrow.