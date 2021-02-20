Staff reporter, with staff writer
The owner of a firecracker-loving Jack Russell terrier on Tuesday assured the public that the dog is uninjured, save for some scorched whiskers, after a video showing the dog carrying a lit firecracker went viral online.
In the video taken on Saturday last week, the terrier picks up the firecracker and carries it into the house of his owner’s family, spraying sparks throughout a room, until the owner rushes to take the dog back outside.
The dog then picks it up again and carries it into his dog house, leading online commentators to dub the brave terrier “Lord Handan of the dog world” in reference to the annual festival in Taitung County where people bombard volunteers dressed up as the deity of wealth with firecrackers.
The dog, named Hsiao Pu Tien (小不點), is owned by the family of Hsu Hsueh-fang (徐雪芳), head of the office for Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) in Taichung’s Wufeng District (霧峰).
Hsu said that five-year-old Hsiao Pu Tien usually lives with her father in Taoyuan and likes to catch mice.
Since he excitedly runs in circles any time he hears a firecracker, they always keep him inside when firecrackers are lit, she said, adding that they had no idea that he would try to pick them up.
Hsu said that they were all surprised when Hsiao Pu Tien ran outside to get the firecracker.
Hsu’s father jumped up quickly to get the firecracker, fearing that the dog would be injured, but never thought that the dog would run out again and take it into his own house, she said.
After the incident, they took Hsiao Pu Tien inside to check for injuries, but found only scorched whiskers, Hsu added.
The video was posted on Monday and quickly went viral with nearly 100,000 views within a day.
Hsu said that Hsiao Pu Tien would return to Taoyuan tomorrow.
OUTDOOR PUSH: People who submit a collage of photos of themselves at each of the 12 pillars along the Taipei Grand Trail would also receive a souvenir towel The Taipei City Government is running a promotion throughout the year to encourage people to visit the Taipei Grand Trail (台北大縱走), a 92km hiking trail which is 1,120m above sea level at its highest point, and which runs through the mountains surrounding Taipei. The Taipei Grand Trail was launched by the Taipei Public Works Department’s Geotechnical Engineering Office in 2018, integrating more than 100 existing hiking trails that connect the five mountain areas surrounding the Taipei basin — the Datunshan (大屯山), Qixingshan (七星山), Wujhihshan (五指山), Nangangshan (南港山) and Ergeshan (二格山) areas. The trail is divided into seven sections, each ranging from 11km
Police in Tainan yesterday questioned three people in connection with a street brawl that left one man dead. A man surnamed Wang (王), 31, was on Tuesday stabbed to death after a “drug-fueled sex party” at a motel in the city’s Anping District (安平), allegedly by members of a gang headed by a man surnamed Tseng (曾), police said. Wang and a friend had booked rooms and female escorts, when one of the escorts informed Tseng of Wang’s visit, as Tseng was looking for him over a financial dispute, they said. As Tseng suspected that Wang was in the possession of controlled substances,
Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) yesterday visited the Xianse Temple (先嗇宮) in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), vowing to unify the party and return it to power in 2024. Ma worshiped and gave red envelopes to temple visitors at the invitation of KMT Secretary-General Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍), who is also the temple’s chairman. Jiang and Jaw joined Ma at the temple, and their interactions were closely watched by the news media, as Jaw last week announced his bid to enter the KMT’s
CULTURAL CAPITAL: Taiwanese can act as ambassadors while teaching in the US, by exchanging views with their colleagues and friends, one Mandarin teacher said Most US students take Chinese classes because they want to know more about China, but Taiwanese teachers can make a change with more flexible pedagogic approaches and cultural exchanges, two local teachers said. Since the US last year canceled its Fulbright programs with China and Hong Kong, Taiwan has been granted a larger quota of scholarships, including the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Fulbright Program, which is funded by the US Department of State and comanaged in Taiwan by the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange. American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen last month encouraged Taiwan to fill the gap left by the closures