FEATURE: Taipei promotes trail by offering certificates

OUTDOOR PUSH: People who submit a collage of photos of themselves at each of the 12 pillars along the Taipei Grand Trail would also receive a souvenir towel The Taipei City Government is running a promotion throughout the year to encourage people to visit the Taipei Grand Trail (台北大縱走), a 92km hiking trail which is 1,120m above sea level at its highest point, and which runs through the mountains surrounding Taipei. The Taipei Grand Trail was launched by the Taipei Public Works Department’s Geotechnical Engineering Office in 2018, integrating more than 100 existing hiking trails that connect the five mountain areas surrounding the Taipei basin — the Datunshan (大屯山), Qixingshan (七星山), Wujhihshan (五指山), Nangangshan (南港山) and Ergeshan (二格山) areas. The trail is divided into seven sections, each ranging from 11km

By Lee I-chia